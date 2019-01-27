Karzai Welcomes Progress in U.S.-Taliban Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: January 27, 2019)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has welcomed the progress in peace talks between the U.S. officials and the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Karzai said that peace and stability in the country are on the nation’s agenda and that a ceasefire should be called in order to end the bloodshed.

“The peace negotiations should be held between Afghans and the outcomes should create national unity, independence, sovereignty, and lead to development,” the statement said.