Karzai Was Pakistan’s Proposed Figure for Afghan Leadership At Bonn Conference: Qanooni

The former Afghan parliament member and vice President Mohammad Yunus Qanooni says Hamid Karzai was Pakistan’s suitable person for Afghan leadership at Bonn conference on Afghanistan in 2001.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul on Thursday, Qanooni said Pakistan was opposed to the U.S. decision to topple the Taliban regime 2001 and that the country was seeking continuation of war in Afghanistan.

Qanooni, who was one of key attendees at the conference, said that Pakistan after failure to confront with world’s great powers, had agreed with the U.S. and its allies on collapsing the Taliban regime.

He said Pakistan was also opposed to the transfer of power to United Front at the conference and that the director of Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had suggested Karzai as a suitable person for the position.

According to Qanooni, Karzai’s introduction at Bonn conference as Afghan leader doesn’t mean that Karzai belonged to ISI.

At the event, Qanooni also said that his country failed to take advantage of the opportunities following Bonn conference.

He also added that Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf had a plan of reemerging Al-Qaeda and Taliban in Afghanistan as Qanooni said Musharraf had believed the U.S. will not going to stay in the war-torn country for long period of time.

Reported by Lida Niazi, edited by Shakib Mahmud