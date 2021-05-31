Latest News
Karzai urges govt and Taliban to own the peace talks process
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on government and the Taliban to take the peace talks initiative out of “foreign project” mode and turn it into an accelerated national necessity.
He said the peace talks process has so far failed and noted it has been a foreign initiative.
Addressing an event on Monday entitled “Kabul Peace Symposium” organized by the Nation Party of Afghanistan, Karzai said: “Turn peace into a national process.”
“Build from ourselves and on our soil. Encourage the Taliban and our government to go to Bamiyan [for peace talks]. We have good hotels [in the province] and the weather is good and there is no need for air conditioning.”
Karzai said the Afghan people have been pitted against each other and that peace talks should be concluded as soon as possible.
Karzai also named a few other provinces, which he said could serve as a venue for talks.
He called on all parties to make the peace process a “national” initiative – an Afghan process.
Karzai also said that should the peace process be transformed and no longer be a “project”, negotiations could take place a lot quicker and conclusions reached sooner.
He also said once peace has been achieved, Afghanistan will be able to tackle issues with neighbors and the international community with a lot more determination and independence.
Karzai noted that often wars ended after a short period of intense negotiations.
On this note he said Afghanistan’s peace talks should be wrapped up within a month, or less, of starting.
Other speakers at the meeting, including Rangin Dadfar Spanta, former national security adviser, agreed and said the peace process needs to be “nationalized”.
UK accelerates plans to resettle Afghan translators
Plans to rapidly relocate hundreds more Afghans who worked for the British military and UK government, mostly as interpreters, have been announced, the BBC reported.
More than 3,000 Afghans, including family members, are expected to be allowed to settle in the UK, joining 1,300 who have already done so.
This comes amid a foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising concern that the Afghan translators’ lives will be at risk once the international forces have left.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was “only right” to accelerate plans.
He said those being relocated were those that might otherwise “be at risk of reprisals” from the Taliban.
According to BBC, Home Secretary, Priti Patel described the move as “a moral obligation”.
In a statement, the UK government said: “Following the decision to begin the withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, the prime minister has agreed with the Ministry of Defence, Home Office and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to rapidly accelerate applications through the policy.”
It is not yet clear precisely how many Afghans will be relocated to the UK, but the government says it is expecting more than 3,000 to be resettled.
Wallace told the BBC that “with Western powers leaving, the threat is increasing, including targeted attacks by the Taliban”.
He said those who worked for the British had “sacrificed a lot to look after us and now is the time to do the same”.
Ms Patel said: “It’s our moral obligation to recognise the risks they faced in the fight against terrorism and reward their efforts.
“I’m pleased that we are meeting this fully, by providing them and their families the opportunity to build a new life in this country.”
Afghan Speaker of the House in Pakistan on official visit
Afghanistan’s Speaker of the House, the Wolesi Jirga, Mir Rahman Rahmani, headed a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan on Sunday and was welcomed in Islamabad by his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaisar.
Rahmani and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to attend an economic meeting called “Pico” on Monday and will discuss parliamentary and economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to Rahmani, important political and cultural issues, regional security, strengthening of parliamentary relations and expanding trade relations between the two countries will be discussed during the trip.
This comes after the Speaker of the Pakistani Parliament Asad Qaisar and his accompanying delegation were forced to turn back to Islamabad last month just minutes before landing in Kabul after explosives were found on the runway at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
COVID-19
Health ministry reports 25 COVID deaths amid surge in new infections
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Sunday that 25 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a surge in new infections in the country.
According to the Ministry’s tally, 929 new cases have been registered in the same period.
This comes after the MoPH warned this week that the third wave of COVID-19 was expected to peak in the next few days.
The Ministry also warned that the situation is serious and called on people to adhere to health protocols and to wear masks.
Wahid Majroh, Public Health Minister, stated: “The situation is getting out of control. People are ignoring the virus; from now on people should seriously wear a mask.”
As a result of the surge in new infections, all education centers including schools and universities were closed this week in 16 provinces including Kabul.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed until further notice in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
