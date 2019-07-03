Karzai Strongly Reacts To Trump’s Remarks Regarding Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

Former President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday reacted to the latest remarks of the U.S. President Donald Trump about Afghanistan.

Recently, Trump described Afghanistan as a “lab for terrorists,” adding that if the United States withdrew its military forces from the country, he would still leave a “strong intelligence” presence behind.

In reaction, Karzai said in an online statement that Afghanistan is the main victim of terrorism.

He added that the U.S. financial support and ambiguous policies resulted in the expansion of terrorism.

“The emergence of Daesh in the extensive political, military, and intelligence presence of the United States in Afghanistan is a vivid witness of our claim,” Karzai said.

He further added that the increase in war and violence in Afghanistan is not a solution to the problem of our country.

Karzai emphasized that all peace-related activities must be strengthened and suggested that the Afghan peace process should be led by Afghans to end the long-lasting violence in the war-torn country.