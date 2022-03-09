Latest News
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Former president Hamid Karzai has said that while the war has ended in Afghanistan, the country has not achieved peace and stability as it desired.
Speaking to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Karzai said: “So far, we have not reached that peace and stability the Afghan people desire, which lies in national unity, the peace which is attained by national unitedness, where all Afghans see themselves involved in decision-making for their country.”
The former president urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of their political opponents who are living outside the country.
He also expressed hope that the IEA will consider people’s votes and hold a Loya Jirga to discuss the constitution in order to form a government that is acceptable to all Afghans.
Responding to Karzai’s call for a Loya Jirga earlier this year, the IEA said at the time that the current government was legitimate in the eyes of Afghans across the nation and that there was no need to hold such a gathering.
On the issue of border disputes between Afghanistan and Iran, Karzai said in his most recent interview, that it is the people, not governments, who can decide.
He also advised the IEA to share surplus water with Iran.
Latest News
IEA foreign minister Muttaqi heads to Turkey
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting foreign minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is heading a delegation, has left for Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the minister would address and engage in a discussion at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and meet with senior delegations from various countries and talk on Afghanistan.
The Forum is to be convened from March 11 to 13 under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”, Balkhi said.
The forum would be inaugurated and addressed by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and would be followed by remarks and discussions on various issues by Foreign Ministers and senior delegations from other countries.
Latest News
China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan
China is preparing for the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, and is willing to contribute to the durable stability and security of Afghanistan, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Addressing a press conference Wang said the United States walked away irresponsibly from Afghanistan, leaving the Afghan people in a serious humanitarian crisis and creating enormous security challenges to regional stability, Xinhua reported.
Wang said the immediate priority was to provide humanitarian aid. He also urged the US to immediately lift the freeze on Afghanistan’s assets in the United States.
Latest News
IEA says it’s committed to addressing women’s issues
Marking International Women’s Day, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday it is committed to addressing the plight of women in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the occasion of women’s day, March 8, and said that Afghan women had suffered the most during the years of war in the country.
“The long war in Afghanistan has taken a heavy toll on women. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to addressing the problems of Afghan women,” the ministry said in a statement.
Following its takeover of Kabul in August, the Islamic Emirate pledged to respect the rights of women and girls in accordance with Islamic law, and announced a “general amnesty” for all former government employees.
But human rights defenders fear that women and girls may be barred from work and education, as during the previous rule of the Islamic Emirate.
Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Amnesty International both expressed concern about the plight of women in Afghanistan.
UNAMA said in a statement on Tuesday that the United Nations stands with Afghan women and girls facing the consequences of a series of crises with “severe gender inequality and discrimination”.
According to UNAMA, in addition to the drought and crumbling economy that has plunged millions of Afghans into debt and poverty, women have been severely affected by recent violence and conflict.
“What we are witnessing today in Afghanistan is a catastrophic crisis. Everyone in the country is affected by the current crisis, but the situation of women and girls is worrying because their rights and access to opportunities are increasingly being challenged,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says the full and equal participation of Afghan women and girls in all areas of Afghanistan is vital to the country’s future, and that depriving women of their rights to freedom of movement, sightseeing, work, participation in social life, and education will cause great economic problems in the country.
“In our conversations with Afghan women, they talked about the importance of girls’ education and the need for further opportunities for higher education and employment. To promote equal opportunities for women and girls in all areas of their lives,” Lyons said. “More needs to be done.”
The United Nations added that Afghan women and girls should be given the opportunity to play an active role in building Afghanistan’s future. According to UNAMA, the United Nations is committed to protecting and promoting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
According to the organization, no lasting peace and stability in a country will be sustainable without the active participation of women and their participation in life, social, economic and political.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Amnesty International said that Afghan women and girls could no longer enjoy their full human rights.
The organization added that the Islamic Emirate has severely restricted women’s freedom of expression and movement and weakened girls’ access to education and employment in the country through policies.
The organization called on the international community to urgently support Afghan women and girls and to press the Islamic Emirate to end its oppression of women in the country.
Saar: Hamid Karzai’s remarks on peace discussed
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
Apple upgrades iPhone SE and iPad Air, launches Mac Studio
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Saar: Hamid Karzai’s remarks on peace discussed
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Tahawol: China’s plan to host meeting of FMs from Afghanistan’s neighbors discussed
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
-
World5 days ago
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
-
World4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
-
Sport5 days ago
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack