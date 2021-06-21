Latest News
Karzai says US failed in Afghanistan, leaving behind a ‘disaster’
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai said Sunday the United States came to Afghanistan to fight extremism and bring stability to his country but is leaving nearly 20 years later having failed at both.
In an interview with The Associated Press amid the final push to withdraw all foreign troops from the country, Karzai said extremism is at its “highest point” and the departing troops are leaving behind a disaster.
“The international community came here 20 years ago with this clear objective of fighting extremism and bringing stability … but extremism is at the highest point today. So they have failed,” he told AP.
Their legacy is a war-ravaged nation in “total disgrace and disaster.”
“We recognize as Afghans all our failures, but what about the bigger forces and powers who came here for exactly that purpose? Where are they leaving us now?” he asked and answered: “In total disgrace and disaster.”
Still, Karzai, who had a conflicted relationship with the United States during his 13-year rule, wanted the troops to leave, saying Afghans were united behind an overwhelming desire for peace and needed now to take responsibility for their future, AP reported.
“We will be better off without their military presence,” he said. “I think we should defend our own country and look after our own lives. … Their presence (has given us) what we have now. … We don’t want to continue with this misery and indignity that we are facing. It is better for Afghanistan that they leave.”
During Karzai’s rule, women re-emerged, girls again attended school, a vibrant, young civil society emerged, new high-rises went up in the capital Kabul and roads and infrastructure were built. But his rule was also characterized by allegations of widespread corruption, a flourishing drug trade and in the final years relentless quarrels with Washington that continue even until today.
HOwever, the U.S.’s attempts to bring about a political end to the decades of war have been elusive.
In February last year, the U.S. signed a deal with the Taliban to withdraw its troops in exchange for the Taliban cutting ties with terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and keeping Afghanistan from again being a staging arena for attacks on America.
But officials have said there is little evidence the Taliban are fulfilling their part of the bargain. The United Nations claims the Taliban and al-Qaeda are still linked while the architect of the U.S. deal and current U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says some progress has been made but without offering any details, AP reported.
“The desire of the Afghan people, overwhelmingly, all over the country is for peace,” said Karzai.
Karzai had a message for both sides in the conflict: “The two Afghan sides, none of them should be fighting.” While accusing both Pakistan, where the Taliban leadership is headquartered, and the United States of stoking the fighting, Karzai said it is up to Afghans to end decades of war.
To Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership, Karzai said Afghanistan wants “a civilized relationship… if Pakistan adopts an attitude away from the use of extremism against Afghanistan, this relationship can grow into a beautiful relationship, into a very fruitful relationship for both sides.”
To the warring sides in Afghanistan, Karzai said: “I’m very emphatic and clear about this, both sides should think of the lives of the Afghan people and the property… fighting is destruction.”
“The only answer is Afghans getting together. … We must recognize that this is our country and we must stop killing each other.”
Latest News
Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah: White House
US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25, the White House said on Sunday.
The meeting comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged, since Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.
“The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” the White House said in a statement.
It added that Washington was committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance.
“The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland,” it said.
However, the Taliban has staged a months-long campaign to expand its influence across the country as the United States has begun withdrawing troops and closed some bases and handed them over to the Afghan government. The troop withdrawal started on May 1.
Since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of troops, at least 30 districts have been seized by the Taliban.
Latest News
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
The Taliban insurgents have seized control of another 17 districts in eight provinces in the past 24 hours.
A member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban overrun the Dasht-e-Qala, Darqad, Namak Aab, Chaal, Khwaja Ghar, Hazar Samuch, Yangi Qala, and Khwaja Baha-u-Din districts of the province.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also retreated from the Dara Suf Bala district of Samangan; Chahar Bolak in Balkh; Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz; Kharwar in Logar; Lawlash district in Faryab; Mangjic, Faizabad, and Khanaqah districts of Jawzjan; and the Khashrod district in Nimruz province.
It brings the total fallen districts to the Taliban to more than 60.
In Takhar, the police chief of Namak Aab was killed in a skirmish with the Taliban. Sources said that the remaining soldiers were surrendered to the Taliban due to lack of reinforcement.
“Since last night, the Namak Ab, Chaal, Yangi Qala, Khwaja Ghar district, Hazar Samuch districts have fallen to the Taliban and heavy fighting continues in Dasht-e-Qala district,” said Takhar MP to the Parliament Mohammad Amir Khaksar.
Latest News
NSC unveils plan to protect children from being ‘tools of war’
The Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said Sunday that the Taliban militants are using children as tools of war.
During an event on Sunday, the NSC unveiled the “Policy on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict”, which is aimed at seeking ways to protect children in the conflict.
The council also called on the United Nations to put pressure on the Taliban to stop using children as tools of war.
“The Taliban do not care about any group and the group uses children and women as shields on the battlefield,” said Haroon Rashid Sherzad, Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry.
Alice Akunga, UNICEF Deputy Representative, who also attended the event stated: “Our next step is to implement this policy to ensure that children are protected from murder, sexual assault, recruitment as a soldier, and kidnapping.”
The Taliban, however, has constantly rejected involving children in battles.
Karzai says US failed in Afghanistan, leaving behind a ‘disaster’
Zerbena: IDPs economic situation discussed
Sola: Taliban emphasizes need for implementation of Doha deal
Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah: White House
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
Zerbena: IDPs economic situation discussed
Sola: Taliban emphasizes need for implementation of Doha deal
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Clashes between ANDSF, and Taliban discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US speeds up visas for vulnerable Afghans
-
Business5 days ago
MDHI secures $43.9m in contracts to support Afghan Air Force
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amnesty International says deliberate killing of Afghan civilians must be investigated
-
COVID-193 days ago
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani appoints Bismillah Mohammadi as Acting Minister of Interior Affairs: sources
-
Latest News3 days ago
Militant groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon
-
Latest News5 days ago
China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space
-
COVID-194 days ago
More than 100 die of COVID-19 in past 24 hours: MoPH