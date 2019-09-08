Karzai Reacts to Trump Decision on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

Reacting to the cancellation of U.S.-Taliban negotiation by U.S. President Donald Trump, the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Sunday that peace is the biggest demand of Afghans.

Karzai released a statement today, saying that peace is a top priority for the country.

He says when peace efforts between the United States and the Taliban began nine months ago, it was warmly welcomed by the people of Afghanistan.

But as Washington calls off peace talks with the Taliban, it should not affect efforts of peace by Afghans.

Former President urges that Afghan peace efforts must be strengthened more than anytime.

In addition, he calls on all warring parties in Afghanistan to stop their fighting and strengthen their intra-Afghan peace efforts to ensure a permanent peace in the country.

Former President also calls on regional countries to increase their support for peace in Afghanistan.

Karzai hopes the U.S. and Taliban negotiators resume their talks once again with clarity and transparency.