Karzai, Nabil Likely to Join Coalition for ‘Salvation of Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2018 6:06 pm)

Following the return of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum to the country, Junbish-e-Milli party says ‘Coalition for Salvation of Afghanistan’ is expected to announce its presence next week.

The coalition was formed in July last year in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, compromising four key political figures including Atta Mohammed Noor, chief of the Jamiat-e Islami party, Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, also of the Jamiat-e-Islami, Mohammad Mohaqiq, chairman of the People’s Islamic Unity Party and Abdul Rashid Dostum, leader of Junbish-e-Milli party.

“In this alliance which is expected to announce its presence next week, would be compromised of most of the government high-ranking officials,” said Bashir Ahmad Tayenj, Spokesman of Junbish-e-Milli party.

“We have finalized talks with Hamid Karzai [former president] and Rahmatullah Nabil [former Intelligence chief] and there is a possibility that they might also include in this coalition,” he added.

However, Hamid Karzai and Rahmatullah Nabil have not commented in this regard yet.

This comes a day after Atta Mohammad Noor at the welcoming ceremony of General Dostum who arrived in Kabul after more than a year in reputed exile in Turkey, said that a “major national coalition of Afghanistan” will announce its presence at the end of this week.

Some political analysts, however, believe that the new alliance would be effective if it plays an important role in resolving the ongoing crisis in the country.

“The political parties should consider the people’s interest and make plans accordingly to end the ongoing crisis in the country,” said a political commentator Abdul Hamid.