Karzai ‘hopeful’ of better future but calls on China to assist

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

Former President Hamid Karzai said he feels a lot more hopeful of a better future for Afghanistan but also urged China to play a role in helping Afghanistan secure peace.

Speaking in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) via video link during the World Peace Forum, which opened in Beijing Saturday, Karzai said that China, in particular, can play a significant role in improving Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan.

“It’s committed also to peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region, China is also a great friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan is the biggest neighbor of Afghanistan as well.

“Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are neighbors. We are connected geographically. China plays a very important role, a significant role in improving the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and in makes sure that a synchronized relationship is established between the two countries.

“So this way, I as an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful towards a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own, and it is in our interest in Afghanistan, and certainly in our neighborhood, to bring peace to Afghanistan, and if we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” said Karzai.