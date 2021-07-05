Connect with us

Karzai 'hopeful' of better future but calls on China to assist

Ariana News

Published

July 5, 2021

 on
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

Former President Hamid Karzai said he feels a lot more hopeful of a better future for Afghanistan but also urged China to play a role in helping Afghanistan secure peace.

Speaking in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) via video link during the World Peace Forum, which opened in Beijing Saturday, Karzai said that China, in particular, can play a significant role in improving Afghanistan’s relations with Pakistan.

“It’s committed also to peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region, China is also a great friend of Pakistan, and Pakistan is the biggest neighbor of Afghanistan as well.

“Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are neighbors. We are connected geographically. China plays a very important role, a significant role in improving the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and in makes sure that a synchronized relationship is established between the two countries.

“So this way, I as an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful towards a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own, and it is in our interest in Afghanistan, and certainly in our neighborhood, to bring peace to Afghanistan, and if we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” said Karzai.

China's FM urges Washington to work toward solutions

Ariana News

Published

July 5, 2021

on

July 5, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Washington to act with sincerity and work toward solutions on a variety of hot-spot issues including Afghanistan.

Addressing the ninth World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday, Wang said since the US military began withdrawing from Afghanistan, violence has spiked and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance has increased substantially.

China Daily reported that according to Wang, the top priority in Afghanistan is to maintain peace and stability and to prevent wars and chaos.

In line with this, he said the United States, as the initiator of the Afghanistan issue, should ensure a smooth transition during the troops withdrawal process and ensure its done “in a responsible manner”.

On Iran’s nuclear issue, Wang said the US should correct its mistakes and take the initiative to lift illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran and third parties in an all-around, clean and thorough manner, China Daily reported.
US confirms transfer of largest base in Afghanistan to ANDSF

Ariana News

Published

July 5, 2021

on

July 5, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday after 20 years in the country and amid warnings from top military commanders that the country could descend into civil war without them.

“The turnover today of Bagram Air Base to the Afghanistan National Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are key milestones in our drawdown process, reflecting a smaller US force presence in Afghanistan,” Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said.

The withdrawal from Bagram brought an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history.

The base, an hour’s drive north of Kabul, was where the U.S. military coordinated its air war and logistical support for its entire Afghan mission. The Taliban thanked them for leaving, Reuters reported.

For the international forces, more than 3,500 of whom were killed in Afghanistan, the exit came with no pageantry. A Western diplomat in Kabul said Washington and its NATO allies had “won many battles, but have lost the Afghan war.”

Boris Johnson to hold NSC meeting on UK's post withdrawal plan

Ariana News

Published

July 5, 2021

on

July 5, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair a National Security Council meeting Monday to decide the future shape of the UK footprint in Afghanistan.

This comes amid reports that a small contingency of British special forces will remain in Afghanistan to advise the Afghan military, while a number of regular troops will also stay behind to protect the UK Embassy in Kabul.

Sky News reported that the majority of British troops have quietly withdrawn from Afghanistan, with flag-lowering ceremonies marking the final stages of a nearly 20-year campaign.

The UK’s National Security Council meeting has already twice been delayed – and could be again – but time is running out to finalise and publicize the British position, Sky News reported.

“We are getting to a crunch point,” a Whitehall source said.

