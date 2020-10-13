Featured
Karzai condemns ongoing conflict, calls for unity to establish peace
Former president Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the rise in violence in the country and “strongly condemns the ongoing war on Afghans.”
Karzai said Tuesday night “I once again call on all Afghans, and especially the
Afghan parties to the war, to renounce violence and unite to establish peace in our dear country,” which is the key aspiration of all Afghans.
Karzai is one of a number of influential figures who have not only spoken out about the escalating violence in the country but who have also condemned the violence in Helmand province, which has resulted in thousands of people having fled their homes in the past three days.
Some reports indicate as many as 35,000 people – about 5,000 families – have left their homes due to the clashes in various districts in the province.
The head of the refugee and repatriation department, Sayed Mohammad Amin, told Reuters about 5,100 families have been displaced by the fighting. He said that there was an urgent need for food and shelter.
Large parts of Helmand, especially the provincial capital Lashkargah and neighboring Kandahar have been without electricity since Monday after the Taliban set fire to part of a power station before stripping it of all movable equipment.
Some telecommunications companies have also been shut down.
Featured
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
Hundreds of Armenians from the diaspora are believed to have signed up as volunteers to fight against Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Already Lebanese Armenians have joined the fight, with at least one Lebanese Armenian already having been killed, AP reported adding that an unknown number of Lebanon’s large ethnically-Armenian population have traveled to the southern Caucasus to defend their ancestral homeland.
Several residents of Beirut’s main Armenian district, Bourj Hammoud, told AP that they too are ready to abandon their lives in Lebanon to fight against Azerbaijan.
“We will fight until the last Armenian soldier,” one shop owner was quoted as saying. “This is not a war between Muslims and Christians. This is a war for the existence of the Armenian entity and we are ready.”
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Turkey has apparently sent nearly 1,250 Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces. Syrian fighters were encouraged by a $1,500 a month bounty, which is a lot of money in the war-torn country. Azerbaijan and Turkey have denied the “mercenaries” claim.
To date, at least 500 people, including more than 60 civilians, have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh despite efforts, by Russia, to broker a ceasefire – which was shattered on Monday after clashes broke out in the southern region of Hadrut.
The decades-old dispute concerns territory considered part of Azerbaijan by the United Nations but with a population of Christian ethnic-Armenian separatists. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-year war over the disputed territory, ending with a ceasefire in 1994, but no peace agreement resolving the issue has ever been signed.
Featured
Khalilzad and Pakistan’s envoy discuss further facilitation of peace talks
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held a virtual conference on Tuesday to discuss issues around the Afghan peace process.
Sadiq said on Twitter he “held virtual conference with Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation on further facilitation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations; ways international community could support the process; and regional connectivity to make Pakistan and Afghanistan a hub of inter-regional trade.”
Khalilzad has been actively driving the Afghan peace process and has held numerous meetings with diplomats and high-ranking officials in countries in the region over the past few months in a bid to bolster support for the peace process.
Khalilzad recently voiced hope that the Afghan government can reach a side deal with Pakistan for its total support of the peace efforts.
Last month Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss peace and security in the region.
Issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.
Sadiq was also present at that meeting, Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported at the time.
This latest meeting comes a day after the talks teams, from Afghanistan and the Taliban, met for the first time in almost two weeks in Doha.
Talks stalled after consensus could not be reached on two issues – that of jurisprudence and issues around the US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Doha which the Taliban want used as the framework for talks going forward.
The Afghan government however wants their own ideas to be taken into consideration, having pointed out that they were not party to the Doha agreement.
Featured
Afghan special forces deployed to repel Taliban, regain Helmand territory
Afghan National Army Commandos and Special Forces from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) launched a major military operation on Monday night, with the help of air support, to bring the Helmand situation under control, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Helmand governor’s office, operations by these special forces were launched in Nad Ali and Babaji districts on Monday night as well as in other areas.
The governor’s office said new check posts have been established in Nad Ali, with one being used as the key base for operations.
Other check posts have been established in Lashkargah, the provincial capital, and joint operations are underway to clear the areas of the insurgents.
Officials said at least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six other wounded during air and ground operations in Nad Ali, Sangin and Babaji areas overnight and vehicles and weapons seized were destroyed.
The provincial officials also said the Taliban fighters in Lashkargah had been pushed back from the city.
Clashes broke out on Saturday night in various parts of the province when the Taliban launched a coordinated attack on numerous areas, including parts of Lashkargah.
They have since then forced thousands of people to flee their homes, destroyed a large power plant in the province, cutting electricity to not only Lashgargah but neighboring Kandahar province.
