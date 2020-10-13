Karzai condemns ongoing conflict, calls for unity to establish peace

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2020)

Former president Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the rise in violence in the country and “strongly condemns the ongoing war on Afghans.”

Karzai said Tuesday night “I once again call on all Afghans, and especially the

Afghan parties to the war, to renounce violence and unite to establish peace in our dear country,” which is the key aspiration of all Afghans.

Karzai is one of a number of influential figures who have not only spoken out about the escalating violence in the country but who have also condemned the violence in Helmand province, which has resulted in thousands of people having fled their homes in the past three days.

Some reports indicate as many as 35,000 people – about 5,000 families – have left their homes due to the clashes in various districts in the province.

The head of the refugee and repatriation department, Sayed Mohammad Amin, told Reuters about 5,100 families have been displaced by the fighting. He said that there was an urgent need for food and shelter.

Large parts of Helmand, especially the provincial capital Lashkargah and neighboring Kandahar have been without electricity since Monday after the Taliban set fire to part of a power station before stripping it of all movable equipment.

Some telecommunications companies have also been shut down.