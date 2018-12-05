Karzai Calls on U.S. to Observe Complete Transparency in Afghan Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: December 5, 2018)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday called on the United States to observe a complete transparency in the Afghan peace talks with the Taliban insurgent group.

“Negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban movement and also the negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban who are our brothers and our countrymen is different than U.S. talks with Pakistan,” Karzai said,” we can differentiate between peace and the U.S.-Pakistan deal. Our country became miserable due to deals between foreigners.”

Karzai also urged Washington to work closely with Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to make a political settlement.

“The U.S. must try to bring peace in Afghanistan in coordination and assistance with our neighboring countries and powerful countries of the world which are located in our surroundings,” he added.

“The U.S. efforts for Afghan peace process will not be fruitful if Americans efforts are against Iran, Russia or China. Because then Afghanistan will be destroyed again.,” Karzai emphasized.

These comments come after Washington engaged in direct talks with the Taliban as an effort to bring the ongoing violence in Afghanistan to an end.