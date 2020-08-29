Featured
Karzai blames US for Afghanistan’s ‘troubles’
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai this week accused the United States of causing “the troubles that we have now,” but is hopeful that an agreement over peace will come.
In an interview with Al Arabiya, Karzai said serious mistakes were made by the US in Afghanistan but held out hope that ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban brokered by Washington would bring lasting peace.
Karzai told Al Arabiya the US’ “War or Terror” was the basis of the issues Afghanistan has faced in the past two decades.
“Serious mistakes were made by the United States of America. They did not conduct their so-called War on Terror from where it was coming. But they went and began to hurt and bomb the Afghan villages, the Afghan people and began to arrest of Afghan people, that became the foundation of the troubles that we have now and the foundation also of my disagreements with the United States,” Karzai said.
“For the start of talks, the most important thing, the most important element in that agreement is an end to hostilities in Afghanistan and inter-fighting Afghanistan, and the withdrawal of US troops and the return of Afghanistan to intra Afghan dialogue and peace talks. These are fundamental principles to which we agree,” Karzai said.
“The aspirations for Afghanistan are the same, a peaceful Afghanistan, a stable Afghanistan, a United Afghanistan. Now how to function, how to govern, how to move towards that, there may be different interpretations, it is these interpretations of certain values within society, the interpretation of how to move progress,” he stated.
“What is progress is to be discussed, and I’m sure that agreement will come,” he added.
This comes after Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said on Thursday that peace talks would start this week.
In an online discussion hosted by Washington D.C.-based United States Institute of Peace, Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar said, “we will have released by the end of next week over 5,600 of Taliban’s prisoners.”
Already about 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed but the last batch is deemed hardcore and is guilty of having masterminded some of the more serious attacks in the country while others are drug kingpins.
Atmar, however, said that most of this issue has been resolved.
“It seems that most of the hurdles have been either removed or we are in the process of building consensus on a solution. I am cautiously optimistic that this will not be a further hurdle on the way,” Atmar said.
COVID-19
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
An Omni Air International charter flight, reportedly carrying US soldiers from Kabul to Washington D.C, had its left-hand landing gear collapse as it touched down to refuel in Romania on Friday.
The Boeing 767 took off on Friday from Afghanistan and made a scheduled stop to refuel at Bucharest’s Baneasa Airport.
Photographs and a video shared on Twitter show the plane’s emergency slides were deployed and that fire trucks surrounded the aircraft once it came to a stop.
Aviation reports stated at least 80 American soldiers had been on the flight and were being repatriated.
AeroInside, reported that the aircraft landed at the airport’s runway with all of its gear struts down and locked. “However, a few seconds after a standard touchdown, the plane had a collapse of its left main gear.
“The jet then skidded on its right main gear and left engine cowl. The nose gear lifted again to a stop on the centerline of the track. Altogether, 80 people were on board the plane when the incident happened.”
AeroInside stated that the aircraft was evacuated via slides but no casualties were reported.
General Miller visits flood-stricken Parwan to assess damage
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited Parwan province on Thursday to assess damage to the provincial capital after deadly flash floods swept through the town this week, killing over 100 people and destroying hundreds of homes.
NATO and Afghan security forces have been providing critical assistance to flood-stricken Parwan as part of their efforts to work together for the security of all Afghans.
During his visit Miller said: “Let me offer my condolences to the people of Parwan for the loss of life and loss of property and to all the families that are affected.”
In a statement issued by NATO late Friday, the organization said Afghan National Security and Defense Forces and the NATO Resolute Support Mission are providing aid and assistance to help families recover.
“Afghan forces are leading recovery efforts, search and rescue and clearing debris” read the statement.
In addition, NATO has so far donated thousands of meals, bottles of water and personal hygiene kits and blankets which were flown in on Coalition aircraft to help victims.
Miller visited the province with acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and Independent Directorate of Local Governance Director Samim Katawazia to assess the damage and reassure local leaders they would receive the support they needed during the crisis.
“Let me also offer my thanks to the people of Parwan for your leadership and the security forces that are stepping forward to try to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Miller said.
“They are your sons and daughters. I would ask all of you to be very vocal about your support. You have every right to be proud of them.”
Miller also recognized the sacrifices Afghan forces bear as they work to secure peace in the country despite ongoing high levels of Taliban violence.
“I always tell the Taliban, I tell the world, that the violence needs to come down,” he said.
“That is very important for the people of Afghanistan.”
The Resolute Support commander reiterated that NATO continues to stand behind and support the Afghan people, noting his long-standing relationships with Khalid and Katawazia as a long-standing example of the tight relationships that have been built over the last two decades.
“We have been through some good times and we have been through some hard times, but we always stay together. And I think that is important. Again thank you for your leadership,” Miller said.
