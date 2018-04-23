Karzai Blames U.S. Policies for Deteriorated Security in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2018 9:49 pm)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has once again lashed out the United States, saying the U.S. “bad” policies have deteriorated security in Afghanistan.

Speaking to delegates at an Institute Of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) event in India, Karzai said the object of the U.S. behind the intervention in Afghanistan in 2001 was to defeat terrorism, but it “did not happen”.

The fundamental objective of the U.S. and western allies with them and the rest of the world that shared this object and shown help with this object with them, was the defeat of extremism and terrorism, but it did not happen,” Karzai said.

“In the area of security the United States and its allies, unfortunately, did not deliver what we and the world expected of them, the primary reason was beyond our borders, sanctuaries were created again for extremism and war, destruction and bombs were sent to Afghanistan,” he said.

Karzai who has been among the critics of the U.S. policies in Afghanistan healed his relationship with the U.S. government from 2002 to 2005.

“2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 were perfect years in our cooperation, they delivered on what they have promised, the Afghans delivered what we have promised and the rest of the world delivered with their promise. Afghanistan practically very much became the place of cooperation between civilizations,” he said.

However, he stated that after 2005 his government at the time witnessed the re-emerge of terrorist groups in the region that led the U.S. to bomb and raid Afghan homes.

“After 2005 begin to saw bombs coming, suicide bombers coming, and insecurity coming, and also we learned that the U.S. was doing things that we found strange and it were shocking to us, that why they are barging to Afghan homes at the time, why they are taking prisons into Bagram and other American bases, why they are bombing Afghan villages,” he said.

“I was in talk with the U.S. in closed doors for years to stop its bad believers and to recognize that extremism and terrorism are not in Afghanistan but beyond our borders in Pakistan,” he added.

Referring to the recent deadly suicide bombing in the capital Kabul that left dozens of people killed, Karzai said that with the presence of the U.S., it was questionable that Daesh has taken responsibility for the attack.

“How come ISIS (Daesh) is there, this is exactly the point we are making, ISIS did not emerge during the Taliban government, ISIS did not emerge during my government when I was in a massive confrontation with the US. ISIS emerged in the past four years and during the maximum presence of the US military and intelligence in Afghanistan,” said Karzai.

The former President Karzai’s remarks come as his critics reasoning him behind the ongoing security crisis in the country.