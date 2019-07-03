Karim’s Lawyer Rejects Allegations Against His Client

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

A lawyer for the former head of the Afghan Football Federation Karamuddin Karim on Wednesday rejected the allegations of sexual abuse against his client, saying they were based on ghost stories.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Ivo Signmond, a Dutch lawyer representing Karim, said that the allegations were made by anonymous people based on ghost stories.

Sigmond added that there is no solid evidence against Karim.

He further criticized FIFA’s ruling against Karim.

According to Karim’s advocate, he is living in an unknown location in Afghanistan. Sigmond said he was suffering from a heart problem.

Keramuddin Karim has been accused of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.

The allegations, which Karim has denied, led to an investigation by FIFA, which last month found Karim guilty of having abused his position and having sexually abused various female players.

Karim was banned from all football-related activities for life and fined around one million dollars.

In addition, the Attorney General Office issued an arrest warrant for Karim following an investigation into him and other officials.