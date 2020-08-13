Latest News
Kapisa police official killed in Taliban attack
Taliban militants gunned down an Afghan police official on Thursday in Parwan province, a local official confirmed.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that Suliaman, the battalion commander of Kapisa police brigade, was killed by the Taliban at around 9 a.m. Thursday in Sayad village of Parwan.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the insurgents in Shaker village in the Tagab district of Kapisa at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shurish said, at least two local army soldiers were killed and another one was wounded in the battle.
Four civilians including women and children were also injured in the clash, he added.
Shurish claimed that the Afghan forces have inflicted casualties on the Taliban, saying that details yet to be determined.
The Taliban yet to comment on the incidents.
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks are expected to start next week in Doha, where the government and the Taliban delegations would negotiate a political settlement for ending the conflict in the war-weary country.
The government negotiating team is expected to negotiate a comprehensive ceasefire in the first round of talks.
On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday condemned the roadside mine incident in Kandahar earlier in the day and called on the Taliban to stop the violence and end their practice of planting IEDs.
In a series of tweets, Ghani condemned the incident and stated that this comes as the Taliban are “on the eve of peace and direct negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team.
اعلامیۀ مطبوعاتی در پیوند به تلفات ملکی ناشی از انفجار ماین طالبان در کندهار
ارگ، کابل: با تاسف فراوان امروز در منطقه زلخان ولسوالی پنجوایی ولایت کندهار در اثر انفجار ماین جاسازی شدۀ گروه طالبان، به شمول یک کودک، تعدادی از زنان و شمار دیگری از هموطنان ما شهید و زخمی گردیدند.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 13, 2020
“The Taliban should avoid violence specifically roadside mines which are the main cause of civilian casualties, and in order to reach a dignified and lasting peace, they should accept people and Loya Jirga’s voice.”
The president said the incident, which happened early Thursday in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district of Kandahar province, resulted in a number of women, a child, and other Afghans being killed and wounded “as a result of a mine planted by the Taliban”.
Ghani expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The incident happened when a vehicle, carrying a number of civilian passengers, hit a roadside IED.
This comes after at least eight civilians were killed in another roadside mine explosion in the same province on Sunday.
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Pompeo says he warned Lavrov against offering bounties for U.S. soldiers
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that there would be “an enormous price to pay” if Moscow is offering bounties to kill US soldiers or other Western troops in Afghanistan.
The New York Times in June reported that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including American troops, citing US intelligence officials.
President Donald Trump said he was not told about the information because many US intelligence officials doubted its veracity, although several US and European sources contradicted his comments.
In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Pompeo declined to say whether he believed the intelligence was credible or if he thought Trump should have been briefed but said Washington would not put up with such behavior.
“If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans, or for that matter other Westerns as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That’s what I shared with foreign minister Lavrov,” Pompeo said in the interview, conducted during his official visit to the Czech Republic.
“I know our military has talked to their senior leaders as well. We won’t brook that, we won’t tolerate,” Pompeo said.
Last month, US and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said that the United States had acquired fresh reporting backing up the allegations that Russia had encouraged Taliban-affiliated militants to kill US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan.
The intelligence reporting comes as the United States has been engaged in negotiating with the Taliban as well as the Afghan government to get a stalled peace agreement, struck in February for the withdrawal of US troops, moving.
