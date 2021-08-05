Kang district in Nimroz province falls to the Taliban

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2021)

Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a Nimroz MP, confirmed Thursday morning that the Kang district of the province fell to the Taliban overnight.

Noorzad said about 30 security personnel were killed, wounded or taken hostage by the Taliban.

He said the local administration and security officials knew about the attack but failed to take proactive steps to get reinforcements into the area.

The Taliban launched their attack at 2am Thursday morning and the district fell within two hours, he said.

Kang district is located 17 km north of Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province.

Noorzad said this development threatens the security of the provincial capital.

Afghan security officials have not yet commented but the Taliban has confirmed that they captured the district.