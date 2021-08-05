Connect with us

Kang district in Nimroz province falls to the Taliban

Ariana News

7 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: August 5, 2021)

Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a Nimroz MP, confirmed Thursday morning that the Kang district of the province fell to the Taliban overnight.

Noorzad said about 30 security personnel were killed, wounded or taken hostage by the Taliban.

He said the local administration and security officials knew about the attack but failed to take proactive steps to get reinforcements into the area.

The Taliban launched their attack at 2am Thursday morning and the district fell within two hours, he said.

Kang district is located 17 km north of Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province.

Noorzad said this development threatens the security of the provincial capital.

Afghan security officials have not yet commented but the Taliban has confirmed that they captured the district.

Ghani meets with Iran’s president-elect ahead of inauguration

Ariana News

57 mins ago

on

August 5, 2021

President Ashraf Ghani met with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President-elect of Iran, in Tehran early Thursday, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and a number of other high-ranking Afghan government officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the expansion of cooperation and relations between the two countries.

The President-elect of Iran stressed the continued support for the Government of Afghanistan and the efforts for a regional consensus for peace.

He also expressed his support for the people of Afghanistan to preserve the republic and its past achievements.

“We support a system in which the rights of all Afghan citizens, including minorities, are protected, and our neighbors, especially Afghanistan, have a high position in our foreign policy,” Raisi said.

In turn, Ghani thanked Iran for its assistance and cooperation in various fields and stressed the need for joint economic cooperation and the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Security forces thwart multiple Taliban attacks on Herat city

Ariana News

4 hours ago

on

August 5, 2021

Herat officials said Thursday morning that the security forces in the province notched up a major achievement by repelling the Taliban overnight after the militants launched seven attacks across four areas of the city during the night.

This comes after battles in the city of Herat entered their 9th day on Thursday.

Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said the Taliban launched group attacks in seven parts of PD2, PD3, PD10 and PD11 in Herat city overnight, but were beaten back by security forces, who were supported by public uprising forces.

He added that three security personnel, including Wahid Ahmad Kohistani, the commander of Herat’s PD10 police district, were killed in the Taliban attacks.

Sources meanwhile said that a public uprising commander was also killed in the battle.

No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Qani meanwhile said that security forces were backed up by the air force which carried out airstrikes against Taliban militants as they tried to enter the city.

He said more than 100 Taliban militants were killed and dozens more were wounded in the airstrikes.

The Taliban meanwhile confirmed they had killed PD10’s police chief, Wahid Ahmad Kohistani.

HELMAND

In the latest developments in Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand, security forces have launched a major operation to drive out the Taliban from the city.

Launched on Wednesday night, troops chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Great) as they went to battle.

According to the army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, operations will continue until “the last terrorist in the city has been suppressed”.

LAGHMAN

A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said Afghan forces reclaimed Badakh district of Laghman province from the Taliban on Thursday morning.

Soldiers from the Afghan Special Forces have posted pictures of themselves on social media standing in the district center waving the Afghan national flag.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Uruzgan governor claims poet and writer killed by Taliban

Ariana News

5 hours ago

on

August 5, 2021

Abdullah Atefi, a poet and historian from Uruzgan province, was killed Wednesday night, allegedly by the Taliban.

According to Mohammad Omar Shirzad, governor of Uruzgan, Atefi was dragged out of his house in Chora district before being killed.

“In any area under Taliban control, the Taliban kill, torture, or threaten scholars, tribal elders, civil society activists, writers, poets, and even women,” said Shirzad.

Meanwhile, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh condemned the incident in a tweet and said “the Afghan brain is under attack; Taliban want a wasteland.”

“Atefi was “taken out of his home in Chora district of Uruzgan by the ISI backed Talibs and shot dead on the spot. His crime – knowing economics and knowing history,” Saleh tweeted.

The Taliban has meanwhile denied involvement in the murder of Atefi.

“The murder of writer and poet Abdullah Atefi in Chora district of Uruzgan province has nothing to do with the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban),” the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He said Atefi had been an impartial writer and poet.

This comes a well-known local comedian, Nazar Mohammad, who was known as Khasha Zwan, was gunned down last month, by the Taliban, in Kandahar.

According to sources, Khasha Zwan was assaulted by the militants before being killed.

He was allegedly dragged out of his house, with his hands tied behind his back and his body dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.

Taliban later claimed responsibility adding that Khasha Zwan was not a comedian but he was fighting against them.

