Business
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.
Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.
Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.
Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.
