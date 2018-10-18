Kandahar Police Chief Gen. Raziq Killed in Armed Attack

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2018)

Kandahar Police Chief Gen. Abdul Raziq has been killed in an armed attack, sources told Ariananews.

Reports suggest that the U.S. commander of international forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller had a meeting with local and military officials in Kandahar and the incident occurred when officials were leaving the meeting.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the meantime, security sources confirmed that the governor of Kandahar, Zalmay Wesa was also killed in the attack.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.