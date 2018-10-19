Kandahar Incident Won’t Change U.S. Resolve in South Asia Strategy: Pentagon

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2018)

Following the gunfire attack in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan which killed one of the country’s most powerful security officials, Pentagon says the incident will not change the U.S. resolve in its South Asia strategy.

One of the most powerful Afghan commander General Abdul Raziq was killed on Thursday when a bodyguard opened fire following a meeting at the governor’s office in the southern province of Kandahar, officials said.

“This attack will not change U.S. resolve in our South Asia strategy, if anything it makes us more resolute,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner told Reuters.

General Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan who had been at the meeting with Gen. Razeq left the incident uninjured.

With inputs from Reuters.