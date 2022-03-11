Business
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
More than 113,000 tons of dried fruits and medicinal plants have been exported from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province over the past 12 months, Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials said, adding that this generated $308 million in revenue.
“We faced some troubles in exporting due to the political developments, but we continued to export in good quality. Thanks God Islamic Emirate officials have not created any problems for us,” said Mohammad Dawood Qaderi, head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
He said that they gave advice to IEA authorities on improving exports, which they accepted.
According to the official, figs have been the biggest export this year.
Meanwhile, traders also said that the export sector in Kandahar has improved.
“Thanks God, trade in dried fruits is going well. The routes are secure now,” said Mir Hamza, a dried fruits trader.
He called for an agreement with countries that would allow for barter deals.
Some traders, however, said that they were unable to collect their exchanged items or their money due to sanctions.
Noor Ali, a dried fruits trader, said that the level of exports was good this year, but traders were unable to collect their money due to international banking restrictions.
Business
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Residents and motorists of Kabul city have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to control the rising cost of food and fuel.
Kabul residents said the sharp increase in prices has created enormous problems for city residents.
“We don’t have the ability to buy necessary materials. We urge IEA to solve the problem soon,” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.
“We can’t cope with such prices during [times of] unemployment. Our situation is bad. We have no jobs, and prices have increased,” said Mohamad Shakar, another Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, businessmen said that the volume of fuel being imported into Afghanistan has dropped significantly in recent months and that the high price of oil on the foreign market has resulted in an increase in local prices.
One liter of petrol currently sells for 79 Afghanis (AFN), one liter of diesel for 82 AFN and one kilo of gas goes for 90 AFN in Kabul bazars. (1 US dollar = 87 AFN)
“We buy oil at high prices and we are forced to sell it high. It is not only affecting Afghanistan, the whole world [is affected],” said Hasibullah, fuel importer.
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the Ukraine crisis is the main reason for the escalating price of fuel.
“We import oil from Turkmenistan, their prices are not stable, however, the Russian prices are stable. Some people misuse opportunities,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of ACCI.
Economic analysts agree that the Ukraine crisis is affecting the price of oil but still called on the IEA to control prices.
“The management of the crisis is possible. Islamic Emirate should take care of it, in order to prevent the problem from getting worse,” said Kamaludin Kakar, an economic analyst.
Ariana News reporter tried to reach the Ministry of Commerce and Industry but was not able to get comment despite repeated attempts.
Business
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has confirmed that work on the trans-nations Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project has been suspended until the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has gained international recognition.
In response to an email sent to the ADB by Ariana News, an official confirmed that the project has been put on hold.
He said the ADB “has paused all its TAPI project due diligence and processing activities until further notice.”
According to the ADB, while the international community continues to assess the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the bank has decided to hold off on its assistance in Afghanistan. The official said the ADB however continues to consult with its shareholders and other stakeholders to monitor the situation in Afghanistan.
The $10 billion TAPI project to transport Turkmen natural gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India is one of the largest economic projects to date in the region.
“Some time ago, the Pakistani Minister of Economy said that we have a security problem and we cannot complete this project, and they have a problem with the fact that they want to eliminate India, but India will not be eliminated by Turkmenistan, which in fact is India’s last TAPI station, ” said Sayed Massoud an economic analyst.
IEA officials meanwhile said about two weeks ago that they had met with the TAPI project chief executive and the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul to discuss the project.
“The TAPI project is so important that it will change not only Afghanistan but also the region’s economy, and its first implication for Afghanistan is that it gives Afghanistan an international value.
“Second, common economic provisions create security and increase economic cooperation,” said Shirbaz Kaminzada, the President of the Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines.
The TAPI project stretches for about 1,800 km and will transport about 33 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas annually through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.
Business
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan trade and transit officials met earlier this month to discuss the implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) which would enable free movement of cargo trucks between the two countries.
Via video link on March 1, Afghanistan’s acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Pakistan’s advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan on commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, also discussed “the finalization of APTTA and other trade and transit matters”, the Pakistan government said in a statement Wednesday.
“Both sides agreed to allow free movement of trucks between Afghanistan & Pakistan subject to agreed modalities via TAD procedure and cross stuffing, effective from 21st March 2022,” read the statement.
“Transporters from Afghanistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Pak-Embassy at Kabul & consulate in Kandahar. Transporters from Pakistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Consulates of Afghanistan based in Peshawar & Quetta.”
Both sides termed it to be a historic moment and said they were committed to chart out a joint road map for the resolution of pending transit and trade issues.
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (also known as APTTA) is a bilateral trade agreement signed in 2010 by Pakistan and Afghanistan that calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods amongst the two countries.
