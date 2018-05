(Last Updated On: May 30, 2018 11:27 am)

Three people were killed and 13 others wounded as a result of an explosion in the capital of southern Kandahar province on Wednesday, an official said.

The spokesman of Kandahar governor, Dawood Ahmadi said, “The incident took place at around 5:00 am (local time) in a vehicle repairing shop.

Ahmadi noted that the investigations are underway and no group has claimed responsibility so far.