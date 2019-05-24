Kandahar Car Bomb ‘Wounds Ten’

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

A car bomb has wounded at least ten people in the provincial capital of southern Kandahar, officials said on Friday.

Gen. Tadin Khan Kandahar Police Chief told Ariana News that the blast happened on 22th street of Aino Mina, an elite housing development on the outskirts of the Kandahar city, on Thursday night.

Khan said, as a result, six children and four women were injured in the incident.

He added the investigations are underway to find out that what the motive behind the attack was.

However, reportedly the blast targeted houses of Baloch leaders at the area but Kandahar police chief denied the claims.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.