Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates opened, sending water to Iran

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)

Iranian news outlets have reported that Afghan authorities on Wednesday opened two of the Kamal Khan Dam floodgates after good rainfall in the area.

According to IRNA news, the water released from the dam, which is on the Helmand River, is expected to start flowing into Iran’s Chah Nimeh lakes in 48 to 72 hours.

The four Chah Nimeh lakes supply the majority of water to Iran’s Sistan region.

Governor-General of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province Hossein Moddarres Khiabani said the region’s water reserves had dropped by 75% in recent months due to the ongoing drought.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Special Representative of the President for Afghanistan’s Affairs, meanwhile told Tasnim news: “I express my appreciation for the fulfillment of the promise made by the esteemed IEA officials to release Water right of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Kamal Khan Dam.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not yet commented.

Kamal Khan Dam is located 95 km from Zaranj city, the capital of Nimruz province in Chahar Burjak district.