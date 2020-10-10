Featured
Kamair plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
A KamAir plane lost power while coming in to land at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday, leaving passengers onboard shaken.
One passenger, Stephanie Glinski, a Kabul-based journalist, said the engine also “spat fire”.
In a post on Twitter, Glinski said: “Our (Kamair) plane engine just failed flying into Kabul, propeller stopped during flight and engine spat out fire. We landed!!!
She said fire trucks were on standby and immediately surrounded the plane after it landed.
Also onboard the plane was Salahuddin Rabbani, leader of Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan party and a number of National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials.
“We’re all shaking a bit. Pilot did great, he managed to land gliding down,” Glinski said.
The plane had taken off earlier Saturday in Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan province. Rabbani had been in Badakhshan to commemorate the 9th death anniversary of his father, Burhanuddin Rabbani, who served as Afghanistan’s president from 1992 to 1996.
The former president was assassinated in Kabul in 2011 when a suicide bomber entered his house.
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory – starting at midday Saturday, local time.
The breakthrough came after Russia stepped in to mediate between the two former Soviet Union countries that embarked on heavy clashes two weeks ago.
Foreign ministers from both countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the bodies of soldiers killed.
They said specific details around the ceasefire would be added later.
The announcement came after marathon 10-hour talks in Moscow, driven by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The current escalation marked the first time that Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey took a high profile in the conflict, offering strong political support. Over the past few years, Turkey provided Azerbaijan with state-of-the-art weapons, including drones and rocket systems that helped the Azerbaijani military outgun the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist forces in the latest fighting.
Armenian officials say Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan’s side. Turkey has denied deploying combatants to the region, but a Syrian war monitor and three Syria-based opposition activists have confirmed that Turkey has sent hundreds of Syrian opposition fighters to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh, AFP reported.
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Addressing concerns about the Taliban taking advantage of foreign troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the national reconciliation council, said on Thursday this could happen but it would only be a temporary situation.
He said the Taliban would ultimately not be able to take advantage as “they will not be able to impose their rule upon the people of Afghanistan by force.”
“One group cannot impose its own will upon the nation by using force or violence,” he said.
Addressing an event at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi, Abdullah noted that the gains of the years of democracy will not be lost and Afghanistan will continue to strive for a just and inclusive system ensuring freedoms and rights for all Afghans, including women and minorities.
He also told guests attending the event that his job as the chair of the HCNR was to reconcile contradictory positions and build mutual trust and understanding. He was optimistic that with the goodwill and help of well-meaning friends like India, he would accomplish his task.
He also said Afghanistan will not and should not be a country that harbors terrorists that threaten countries in the region.
When asked about his visit to Islamabad last week and whether India-Pakistan tensions would affect his mission for “regional consensus” for the intra-Afghan negotiations, he said that Afghans would pursue their own “national interest”.
“We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue towards each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest,” he said, adding that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him earlier in the day that his country would support any peace agreement that was agreeable to the people of Afghanistan.
Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.
He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.
Abdullah said he had been “energized and re-energized” by India’s support to the people of Afghanistan “achieving a dignified durable and sustainable peace” and expressed gratitude for the $3 billion aid India has disbursed for projects across Afghanistan since 2001.
Earlier Thursday, Abdullah met with Modi and briefed him on the peace talks process currently underway in Doha.
In a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, Modi’s office said: “Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.”
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday to discuss peace and security in the region.
According to Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held in Rawalpindi.
“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” ISPR said.
Khalilzad is currently visiting government leaders from countries in the region as efforts are being ramped up to get the Afghan talks team and the Taliban team to reach consensus and move forward in the peace talks process.
The talks stalled about a week ago when the two sides were unable to reach consensus on two points – that of jurisprudence and secondly on the Afghan team agreeing to use the Doha deal between the US and Taliban, signed in February, as the cornerstone to talks.
