Kabul’s Shakar Dara district cleared of Taliban

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2020)

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed and two more wounded in an operation by Afghan forces in Kabul.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that the Afghan army soldiers launched a clearance operation in Shakar Dara district of Kabul province.

It comes as the Taliban had shown a huge presence in the district in recent months.

In July, the militants attacked a security checkpoint in the Mir Bacha Kut district of Kabul and faced resistance by police, Kabul police said, adding that one insurgent was killed and another one was arrested in chasing in Shakar Dara district of Kabul.

Meanwhile, the MoD said that 25 Taliban militants including three commanders of them were arrested during the raid.

The district was fully cleared of Taliban presence, the statement added.

Moreover, the Afghan forces have seized some weapons and ammunition during the operation.

“The National Defense and Security Forces will be continuing their presence in Shakar Dara district to protect lives and property of the people,” the MoD noted.

The Taliban yet to comment in this regard.