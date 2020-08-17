Latest News
Kabul’s Shakar Dara district cleared of Taliban
At least five Taliban insurgents were killed and two more wounded in an operation by Afghan forces in Kabul.
In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that the Afghan army soldiers launched a clearance operation in Shakar Dara district of Kabul province.
It comes as the Taliban had shown a huge presence in the district in recent months.
In July, the militants attacked a security checkpoint in the Mir Bacha Kut district of Kabul and faced resistance by police, Kabul police said, adding that one insurgent was killed and another one was arrested in chasing in Shakar Dara district of Kabul.
Meanwhile, the MoD said that 25 Taliban militants including three commanders of them were arrested during the raid.
The district was fully cleared of Taliban presence, the statement added.
Moreover, the Afghan forces have seized some weapons and ammunition during the operation.
“The National Defense and Security Forces will be continuing their presence in Shakar Dara district to protect lives and property of the people,” the MoD noted.
The Taliban yet to comment in this regard.
Featured
Four militants killed when own IED explodes prematurely
Four Taliban militants were killed and at least four others wounded when an IED they were building exploded prematurely, the 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the group was making a roadside bomb in a mosque in Balkh province when the explosion happened.
209th Shaheen Corps said the explosion also destroyed a large cache of additional explosives and other bomb-making material.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Meanwhile, in other provinces, Afghan National Police conducted several separate counter-terrorism operations.
Operations were conducted over the past 24 hours in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces where ANP bomb disposal units detected and defused a number of roadside bombs.
According to the Ministry of Interior: “ANP bomb disposal unit detected seven roadside bombs after several hours of efforts and point to point search operations in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces.
“The terrorists had planted the bombs to target the innocent civilians.”
Latest News
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday blamed the Taliban for the attack on peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi.
Koofi and her sister came under attack by unknown armed men on Friday afternoon on the Kabul-Parwan highway in Qarabagh district of Kabul.
She escaped unharmed in the attack but she sustained minor injuries and was said to be in good health condition.
Saleh called the attack an “anti-human and a terrorist” act which he said was coordinated by the Taliban, adding that the group would kill the entire negotiating team if it could.
In a message on his Facebook page, Saleh wrote, “Only the Taliban and their followers seek their interest in eliminating the voice of diversity from Afghanistan. If the group got the chance they would not hesitate to kill the entire peace negotiators and the Taliban would kill them all in a suicide attack.”
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks, aimed to find a political settled to end the long-term conflict in the war-weary country, is expected to kick start after the Afghan government completes the release process of the final batch of Taliban inmates.
Mohammad Mohaqqeq, leader of Hezbe Wahdat-e Islami party said” “There are two motivations to bring peace in Afghanistan. First, the strong will of the Afghans, and secondly, the foreigners. This process, at least, will last two until three months.”
Meanwhile, the government announced its full preparations to kick off the negotiations.
“There is no complexity from our side, and we are ready to start the negotiations at any time, “said Nader Naderi, a peace negotiator.
The Taliban, on the other hand, underline that the Afghan government hasn’t done any fundamental work, and even the prisoner release has been delayed for several reasons which create an atmosphere of mistrust.
It comes as the Taliban on Saturday urged all laterals involved in peace process to avoid remarks that could damage the process.
“Peace talks and negotiations require all sides to display sincerity and truthfulness. Propaganda, unwarranted remarks and provocative comments do not benefit any side,” the group said in a statement.
Business
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that excavation of Well no. 36 located at the Yatim Taq gas field in Jawzjan province is completed.
The ministry said in a statement that after drilling the well to the depth of 1600km the gas extraction has been functioning.
This is the second gas well that the ministry has managed to excavate in the past 40 years.
In April, the ministry had succeeded in extracting the natural gas after excavating the well no. 32 to a depth of 1500km.
The natural gas extracted from both wells is expected to be put to use in different areas including supplying to some local companies such as Bayat Power and Ghazanfar Group.
“From the extracted gas, Bayat, Power and Ghazanfar Group power generation plants, Mazar-e-Sharif fertilizer and electricity factories and other consumers will be supplied,” the statement said.
Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated Power Production Company, is one of the local companies that has invested in electricity production utilizing natural gas.
In November 2019 the company officially started the commercial operations of its vital and historic mission to provide reliable and affordable electric power from Bayat Power-1, the region’s most technologically advanced gas-fired electric power plant and Afghanistan’s first new gas-based power production plant in more than forty years, to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant is located in Sherberghan of Jawzjan province and provides the power essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum stated that both wells are expected to result in the extraction of 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.
The MMP noted that extraction of the gas from these refinery wells would add 8 million US dollar revenue to Afghanistan’s yearly income.
In addition, it has been estimated the refineries will generate jobs for 250 people.
Trending
