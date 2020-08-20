Latest News
Kabul’s Qarabagh district governor survives armed attack
Khwaja Mohammad Hanif Sediqqi, Qarabagh district chief of Kabul province has survived a gun attack while he was traveling on Kabul-Parwan Highway.
Sediqqi told Ariana News that he came under attack in Bagh-e-Areq village of the district at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
The official was on his way home on the highway when unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle.
One of his bodyguards was killed, the official said adding that he escaped unharmed.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes amid rising insecurity in Qarabagh district and along the Kabul-Parwan highway in recent days.
Qarabagh district governor, however, said that 500 security personnel have been deployed along the highway to ensure passenger security.
Last week, unknown armed men attacked a member of the Afghan peace talks team, Fawzia Koofi, in the district.
The Ministry of Interior said that the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road and Koofi sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Latest News
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday that the Afghan government has removed obstacles on the path to peace, and called on the Taliban to call a permanent ceasefire and sit around the negotiating table with the Afghan government.
In a video message to the Afghan security forces on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 101st independence anniversary, Ghan said a “fair and enduring” peace is due to come in the country as the government has made a huge effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
“We have opened the way for a fair peace. In this regard we have not only shown our will and commitment but also we have taken practical steps toward achieving that; Taliban prisoners release and conveying consultative peace Loya Jirga are notable instances of our efforts,” Ghani said.
“We yearn for peace in which our youth engaged in building their country. We will bring a peace that all ethnicities of Afghanistan could live together in peace and security and strive for the excellence and progress of the country.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan peace process seems to have stalled once again as the government on Wednesday suspended the controversial release process of 320 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, a process which has been a stumbling block in the peace talks process over the past few months.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
This comes after the government released 80, of what was initially a group of 400 prisoners, from Pul-e Charkhi prison in Kabul following a presidential decree to pardon and release them.
Last Monday’s decree, signed by President Ashraf Ghani, was the result of a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
The process has however raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release all 320 prisoners – some of whom are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Meanwhile, reliable sources from the Afghan government Wednesday told Ariana News that the process would be suspended until the United States has reached an agreement over six of the Taliban prisoners involved in insider attacks, the so-called green-on-blue attacks, with Australia and France.
Latest News
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
An Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) soldier was killed and an Uzbek national was wounded after their vehicles came under attack by unknown gunmen in Balkh province.
The Uzbek national, who was not identified by security sources, was an employee of the Hairatan-Uzbekistan Railroad project.
Local police said the shooting happened on Thursday morning in the Hairatan Township of Balkh province.
In a separate incident, a “young person” died after explosives he was carrying detonated.
Officials said a “young person was killed after his own bag full of explosives blew up.”
This incident happened in Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday morning, provincial police confirmed.
Latest News
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
At least 13 pro-government forces and an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier were killed in clashes with Taliban militants in Takhar province on Thursday, police confirmed.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the clashes started after insurgents attacked security outposts of the public uprising forces in Khwaja Bahauddin district early this morning.
Four outposts came under attack in Laala Guzar village of Khwaja Bahauddin, Asir added.
Taliban fighters ambushed the reinforcement troops while they were on their way to help pro-government forces.
According to Asir, the two-hour clash left 14 dead, including 13 pro-government fighters and one soldier. Six others were wounded – two ANA soldiers and four members of the public uprising forces.
Asir, however, stated that the Taliban sustained casualties but further details were not provided.
Taliban has also not yet commented.
Public uprising forces comprise of residents who have taken up arms to help fight the Taliban alongside the government forces.
Takhar is meanwhile one of the volatile provinces in the northeastern part of Afghanistan where anti-government insurgent groups have a huge presence.
Kabul’s Qarabagh district governor survives armed attack
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
UNAMA condemns attacks against civilians engaged in peace efforts
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban seize Murghab district in Ghor province
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, the Leader of Wahdat-e-Islami Party
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
- Featured2 days ago
Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: fate of Intra-Afghan Talks
- Latest News1 day ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended