Kabul’s Qarabagh district governor survives armed attack

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2020)

Khwaja Mohammad Hanif Sediqqi, Qarabagh district chief of Kabul province has survived a gun attack while he was traveling on Kabul-Parwan Highway.

Sediqqi told Ariana News that he came under attack in Bagh-e-Areq village of the district at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The official was on his way home on the highway when unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle.

One of his bodyguards was killed, the official said adding that he escaped unharmed.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes amid rising insecurity in Qarabagh district and along the Kabul-Parwan highway in recent days.

Qarabagh district governor, however, said that 500 security personnel have been deployed along the highway to ensure passenger security.

Last week, unknown armed men attacked a member of the Afghan peace talks team, Fawzia Koofi, in the district.

The Ministry of Interior said that the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road and Koofi sustained minor injuries in the incident.