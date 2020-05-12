Latest News
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
At least eight people were killed and seven others were injured in an armed men attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi today.
Confirming the attack, the ministry interior affairs said three attackers had been killed in the attack on a 100-bed hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi.
The ministry added that 4 civilians were killed, five others were injured and some 80 people were rescued from the premises. Locals said that the attackers were led by an explosion into the 100-bed service hospital.
Public Health Ministry Spokesperson Waheed Majrooh said eight people, including a trooper, had been killed and 11 others wounded. Immediately after, the scene was sealed by the Afghan forces – there is no information on the exact number of the attackers.
The Taliban have denied any involvement in the incident. Kabul has seen a number of similar attacks lately – mostly claimed by Daesh.
It is noteworthy that there were four explosions in the Tahya-e-Maskan area of Kabul and in PD^4 yesterday.
Latest News
Worker infected 533 others with COVID-19 at a factory – Ghana
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add0 said that 533 workers at a fish processing factory have been infected with the Coronavirus.
Addressing to the nation on Sunday, the country’s president said that all the factory workers were infected by one person.
“It is important to stress that 533 out of the 921 new cases recorded between last Wednesday and Thursday are factory workers from a fish processing factory,” Nana said.
The workers have contracted with the COVID-19 by a person at a fish processing plant in the port city of Tema, Ghana.
So far, 4,700 people have been tested positive for the Coronavirus in the country with 22 and 323 recoveries.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Kabul
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of needy families in the Suroobi district of Kabul province.
The food packages contain flour, wheat, and rice which were distributed to the poorest residents of Suroobi district, the Bayat Foundations’ officials underlined.
Bayat Foundation provides Ramadan food packages to families living in the Surobi district of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/zQFmr3H3bx
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 10, 2020
In the meantime, the residents of Suroobi welcomed the Bayat’s aids, saying that the organization donates to them every year.
They have also urged the other traders to help the vulnerable families amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation confirmed that their donations in the fields of health, food, and construction are underway all across Afghanistan.
Bayat Group and AWCC frequently disinfected various regions of Kabul city to contain the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.
Latest News
NDS arrests key Daesh leaders
Three key Daesh leaders were arrested in operation by the Afghan forces, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said.
In a statement released on Monday, the NDS said that its special forces have apprehended Zia-ul-Haq, known as Shaikh Abu Omar Khorasani, the Daesh leader for Afghanistan and South Asia during an operation.
The statement added that Abu Sahib, Daesh’s public relations head, and Abu Ali, the group’s intelligence head were also arrested along with Zia-ul-Haq.
The Afghan forces launched the operation after four senior members of Daesh – who are currently under custody – shared information about the group’s key leaders, the NDS noted.
The Statement did not provide further details on where and when the operation was conducted.
On May 6, the NDS carried out an operation in the Shakrdara district and PD^11 of Kabul city and destroyed a joint Daesh-Haqqani Network hideout.
The raid, which lasted about ten hours, left five Daesh fighters dead, including three women fighters.
Moreover, five Daesh and Haqqani Network fighters, including three women, were killed and eight others with two children, were detained in the operations last night, the NDS said.
The NDS emphasized that the Afghan forces would continue operations to “crackdown all terrorist nests” in the country.
Morning News Show – Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Arg, Spidar continue negotiate to finalize a political agreement
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show – Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Arg, Spidar continue negotiate to finalize a political agreement
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – Herat state of affairs post-lockdown
Trending
- Business4 days ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
- Business4 days ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
- Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
- Business5 days ago
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
- Elections4 days ago
Arg, Sapidar likely to reach political agreement