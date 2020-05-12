Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2020)

At least eight people were killed and seven others were injured in an armed men attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi today.

Confirming the attack, the ministry interior affairs said three attackers had been killed in the attack on a 100-bed hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi.

The ministry added that 4 civilians were killed, five others were injured and some 80 people were rescued from the premises. Locals said that the attackers were led by an explosion into the 100-bed service hospital.

Public Health Ministry Spokesperson Waheed Majrooh said eight people, including a trooper, had been killed and 11 others wounded. Immediately after, the scene was sealed by the Afghan forces – there is no information on the exact number of the attackers.

The Taliban have denied any involvement in the incident. Kabul has seen a number of similar attacks lately – mostly claimed by Daesh.

It is noteworthy that there were four explosions in the Tahya-e-Maskan area of Kabul and in PD^4 yesterday.