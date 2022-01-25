Business
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Chinese businessmen in Kabul have said they plan to host a trade fair aimed at boosting bilateral trade ties between the two countries, China’s Global Times reported.
According to the report, China Town in Kabul will host Afghanistan’s first China-Afghanistan commodity technology fair, as well as the second China-Afghanistan business fair in April.
A source from China Town in Kabul told Global Times that arrangements for both expos have been made and invitations have been sent out to key individuals including Afghan government officials and Chinese businessmen.
“This form of exhibition is unprecedented, since no Chinese company has done it before,” Li Xijing, deputy general manager of China Town, told the Global Times on Sunday.
“We have sent invitations to the various Afghan government departments, and they have indicated that they would participate in the meeting at that time… there will be more participants expected,” Li said.
Organizers said they hope to build a bridge for direct communication between Chinese and Afghan enterprises and merchants and create a platform to bring together Chinese businesses.
About 95 percent of Afghan goods are imported, and Chinese goods account for 60-70 percent of all imports.
Business
First shipment of Indian wheat through Pakistan expected early February
India and Pakistan have reached an agreement over the transit of emergency aid to Afghanistan, The Times of India reported Monday.
TOI reported that this move will see 50,000 metric tons of wheat being sent overland from India to Afghanistan via Pakistan in early February.
Indian and Pakistani officials have reportedly worked on the agreement for two months.
India recently sent its third batch of assistance to Kabul, mostly life-saving medicines, by air.
According to the agreement, trucks from Afghanistan, operating under UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) will ferry Indian wheat from the India-Pakistan border to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.
Pakistan meanwhile announced that it has put all arrangements in place and was awaiting final confirmation from India for the despatch of the first consignment.
Business
Iran issues permit for transit of diesel to Afghanistan
Iranian government officials have announced that Tehran has issued a three-month permit for the transfer of diesel to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Special Representative of the President of Iran for Afghanistan, tweeted on Saturday.
He said the move was made following a request from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in order for them to meet the needs of Afghans for fuel during winter.
“In order to meet the needs of the Afghan people in the winter and according to the request of the Afghan authorities from the Islamic Republic of Iran, a permit for the transit of diesel to Afghanistan from the territory of Iran was issued for three months,” he said.
Last week, a meeting of the IEA cabinet decided that a delegation would consider import options to meet the people’s fuel.
Business
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan), said Thursday, said that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services by commercial banks will be resumed in the country.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Da Afghanistan Bank stated that the decision was made after a series of discussions with commercial banks and the union of banks of the country.
The ATM services of banks were stalled after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power on August 15 last year.
According to the statement, the ATMs will be available at specific locations for the customers.
“Da Afghanistan Bank is striving to return banking sector to normal and reactivating the ATMs is a good news [for people] and [Da Afghanistan Bank] is trying to bring further facilities to the people.” Reads the statement.
Da Afghanistan Bank, so far, has not disclosed the amount of money people can withdraw from the ATMs.
Currently, people can withdraw up to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 Afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 Afghanis.
