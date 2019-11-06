Kabul University Professor Reportedly Killed By Taliban

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2019)

Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a professor at Kabul University was killed by Taliban militants in Baghlan-Kunduz highway, Baghlan police official said on Wednesday.

According to provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jawed Basharat, Panjshiri’s body has been transferred to a local hospital in Baghlan Markazi district.

Meanwhile, Khalil Narmgoi chief surgeon at Baghlan Markazi Hospital told Ariana News that their investigations show that Mr. Panjshiri was almost 65 years old and killed by gun shot.

The Taliban insurgent group has not commented on the issue yet, although Baghlan police accuse them for the murder.

Mr. Panjshiri retired from teaching at Kabul University almost four years ago and was currently working with Kabul Municipality and Ministry of Information and Culture.