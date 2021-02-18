Featured
Kabul University lecturer killed in IED explosion
A university lecturer was killed in a targeted IED explosion in Kabul city late Thursday morning.
Police confirmed the incident, which happened at about 11.25 am in PD3, close to Kabul University and said another person was also killed in the incident.
The victim, Mubasher Muslimyar, was a lecturer in Islamic studies at the university.
Muslimyar was killed while driving in a Toyota Corolla which was targeted in a magnetic IED attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he would never hesitate to use force to defend America but also promised to work with leaders around the world to bring an end to wars that have dragged on “for far too long”.
“As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interest of America, the American people and our allies around the world when necessary,” Biden said adding that the “central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and if required to, fight and win wars to keep America safe.”
He told DoD staff present at the event that the US Defense Department is essential for the work State Department diplomats do around the world.
Biden promised to work with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and world leaders “to bring a responsible end to wars that have dragged on for far too long, while continuing to ensure that terrorist threats cannot endanger the security of the American people.”
Biden did not however give any indication as to what his decision is yet on the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
An agreement signed in February 2020 by the Trump Administration and the Taliban notes that all US troops are supposed to be gone by May this year.
So far, indications are that the withdrawal of troops will be based on conditions on the ground, opposed to a calendar date.
Facebook to temporarily reduce political content in some countries
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would temporarily reduce political content appearing on New Feeds for some users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia this week and in the United States within the coming weeks, Reuters reported.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in January that he wanted to “turn down the temperature” of political conversations on the social networking site because “people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”
Reuters reported that the world’s largest social network, which has received flack for not doing enough to remove hateful content from the platform, last month said it would stop recommending civic and political groups to users.
Reducing the frequency of political content will mark initial steps to explore different ways to rank such content in people’s feeds using different signals and understand their preferences, the company said in a blog post.
Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as COVID-19 information from health organizations from the drill, Reuters reported.
Girls school in Faryab destroyed in heavy fighting: NRC reports
Recent fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents has destroyed a girls’ high school in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) stated.
Astrid Sletten, the Afghanistan Country Director for the NRC, said on Wednesday the destruction of the school has robbed 3,000 students of their classrooms.
“The recent fighting shows yet again the high risks and dangers for students in Afghanistan wanting to receive an education,” said Sletten adding that all parties to the conflict must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools.
In a statement issued by the NCR, Sletten said Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School in Qaisar district of Faryab province in northern Afghanistan was at the center of an airstrike and intense fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents on Sunday.
Local sources said the fighting shattered the boundary wall, meant to protect it from the conflict, damaged the school’s walls and windows, and destroyed almost all school equipment, according to local sources.
“Thankfully, as the school was not open on the day of the attack, no students or teachers were harmed in the fighting as far as the NRC is aware,” the statement read.
This comes after the NRC recently renovated the Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School – using funding from Norway.
“This fighting has cruelly disrupted the education of more than 3,000 girls who attend the school daily. Ongoing attacks on schools across the country threaten to reverse the tremendous gains made on girls’ education in recent decades,” said Sletten.
According to the NRC, nearly half of all school-aged children in Afghanistan are out-of-school, 60 percent of them girls.
One of the key reasons for this is insecurity and conflict in provinces across the country.
