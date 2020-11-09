Latest News
Kabul University attackers “blew themselves up” to mask their identities: Saleh
Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, on Monday gave an update on last week’s attack on Kabul University and said attackers blew themselves up with handgrenades when they realised special forces were closing in on them through the roof of the building.
According to Saleh, the attackers had done this in a bid to erase their fingerprints so that they could not be identified.
He said they committed suicide in the end, using handgrenades.
Saleh also said efforts were being made using advanced technology with the help of foreign allies to identify the bodies, but stressed he could not disclose further progress due to the sensitivity of the investigation at this stage.
He also did not say how many attackers killed themselves.
Daesh (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack last Monday which resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians, mostly students.
Meanwhile, Saleh said that Yama Siawash, a former journalist and employee of the Central Bank, died in an explosion Saturday from an IED that was made with military grade RDX explosive material.
He said this was not “home made” explosive compounds.
Two kilograms was used in the explosive device which had been attached to his vehicle close to the fuel tank.
Siawash died along with two of his colleagues in Kabul city.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
COVID-19
Sharp spike in infections sees COVID-19 tally hit 50 million mark
As a second wave sweeps across Europe, the global tally of COVID-19 infections topped the 50 million mark on Sunday.
According to a Reuters tally, the second wave of the virus in the past 30 days has accounted for a quarter of the total.
The United States has been particularly hard hit with over 100,000 new cases reported each day. A surge in infections in Europe also contributed to the spike in overall numbers.
Reuters reported that the latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the disease.
However, as Reuters states, the pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans.
The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.
Reuters reported that in Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday.
Latest News
NEPA and Kabul municipality taken to task over pollution problem
Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday summoned National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials, and Kabul municipal officials to answer questions over the high levels of pollution in Kabul city among other issues.
According to senators, government is responsible for taking practical steps to reduce the pollution in Kabul. Without control, Kabul residents are exposed to various diseases, senators said.
“The situation has raised concerns. Some hotels and bakeries use low-quality products. Why are you not managing the problems,” said Farahnaz Pamiri, a senator.
Buildings, without proper planning permission were also raised and concerns voiced.
“The buildings that were built without any authorization and the use of low-quality materials has affected the environment badly. Government should stop these problems,” said Mohammad Akbari, another senator.
NEPA, however, acknowledged the pollution problem and said government institutions are implementing recommended measures but very slowly.
“We have a long-term plan. We have identified 52 causes of pollution. The government institutions implement the recommended measures so slowly,” said Ezatullah Siddiqi, deputy head of NEPA.
Kabul’s Mayor Daoud Sultanzoy, meanwhile said that in order to fight pollution, the public needs to cooperate as 30 percent of pollution is caused by members of the public.
“As we investigated, 200 factory buildings out of 600 have filters and 149 others installed filters last year. We monitor buildings seriously. We will ask police for their cooperation if needed,” said Sultanzoy.
Senators said government should also stop the practice of importing low-quality fuel so as to reduce the level of air pollution in Kabul city.
Latest News
Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul
Targeted attacks including the use of magnetic IEDs, armed assassinations and roadside explosions in Kabul have raised serious concerns and questions as the number of incidents continue unabated.
In most cases no group or individual claims responsibility but military experts says that these attacks – all targeted – are the work of the Taliban.
They also say this is part of the group’s “intelligence” tactics that coincide with the now stalled peace talks in Doha, which they say are providing Taliban negotiators with leverage in the negotiations.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, four targeted attacks have been carried out in different parts of Kabul – in addition to the magnetic IED that killed three Central Bank employees on Saturday.
Among those killed were Yama Siawash, a former TV news anchor and Amin Rezaei. Saleh said this incident was a targeted attack.
Razaei was a driver for the Central Bank and earned 13,000 Afghanis a month. He leaves behind two children.
In another attack, on Sunday morning, a ministry of defense officer was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul.
Police have confirmed the incident, and said this incident is being investigated. However, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Military experts said targeted attacks are part of the Taliban’s intelligence war, which has recently escalated due to the government’s slowdown in operations against the Taliban.
But the Interior Ministry says the targeted killings and planned attacks, which mostly kill civilians, are the work of Haqqani Network and the Taliban.
