Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court has sentenced Mohammad Adil to death after he was found guilty of masterminding the Kabul University attack.

According to the Interior Ministry, five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms after being found guilty of charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperating with ISIS (Daesh).

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday welcomed the court’s decision and said justice has been served.

He said others had also been sentenced to death on Saturday but did not provide details except to say the list will be shared with the media soon.

On November 2, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 wounded after two gunmen attacked the university.

Adel meanwhile was also found guilty on charges of terrorist activities and kidnapping.

One of the other five was Obaidullah, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of having links to Daesh, planting IEDs and delivering explosive materials.