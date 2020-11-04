Latest News
Kabul University attack is the most ignorant type of war: Afghan Ulema Council
The Ulema Council of Afghanistan on Wednesday condemned Monday’s attack on Kabul University and labelled it as the “most ignorant type of war”.
The council also called on government to immediately lift restrictions on security forces and allow them to take urgent action against the perpetrators.
“It is a shame that the planners of this attack make peace with foreigners, but kill their own people,” said Waiz Zada Behsodi, a religious scholar.
This comes after ISIS (Daesh) gunmen went on a shooting rampage at Kabul University on Monday, killing at least 20 students.
The Taliban immediately distanced itself from the six-hour long siege, which Daesh then claimed responsibility for.
However, a number of officials, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh have blamed the attack on the Taliban – saying it has the hallmarks of the insurgent group.
Any major attack against a populated city in Afghanistan, by the Taliban, is in contravention of the February deal between the group and the US.
The conditions-based agreement states that the Taliban may not attack major urban areas nor may it attack foreign forces.
It was this agreement that also paved the way for peace talks which started between the Afghan government’s representatives and the Taliban on September 12. However, those talks have all but stalled in recent weeks.
Instead, a marked increase in violence has marred the hoped-for peace landscape in the country.
In a bid to restart talks, members of the Afghan peace talks team met with Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, on Wednesday and discussed the peace process, the situation in Afghanistan after the signing of the Taliban agreement with the US and the daily sacrifices made by Afghans due to the ongoing war.
During the meeting Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi said that Islam is a religion of unity and brotherhood and that war between Muslims is wrong.
Acknowledging the declaration of the International Union of Islamic Scholars, he advised all parties to exercise flexibility and take steps towards peace.
“The verses of the [Holy] Qur’an have been changed; they [Taliban] are negotiating with foreigners; but they do not make peace with their [own] people,” said Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
Afghans worldwide were shocked by the brutal attack on students on Monday and large groups have come together in different countries, including Doha, to hold prayer sessions for the victims of the university attack.
In addition, at least 50 countries spoke out against the attack and condemned it in the strongest terms.
Private sector, economic institutions seek US cooperation
Afghanistan’s private sector and economic institutions on Wednesday called on whoever wins the US presidential elections to continue America’s comprehensive cooperation with Afghanistan both politically and economically.
The institutions also urged the Afghan government to strengthen its relations with the US administration and with whoever leads the country from next year.
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that strong relations with the US is in the interests of the country and has a positive effect on the country’s economy.
Meanwhile, the German Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GACCI), said the US has already defined its policy regarding Afghanistan and that the winner of the presidential election – either Donald Trump or Joe Biden – will stick to the policies.
Economic analysts say the US has interests in Afghanistan and should continue its aid.
They say the winner of the elections will continue to follow policies established by the current Trump administration.
One analyst said that although the US has not been able to solve Afghanistan’s political and military problems in almost 20 years, its economic cooperation continues to boost the Afghan economy.
ICC ranks Nabi 2nd, Rashid 7th among all-rounders
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Nabi, Afghan cricket player, has is placed 2nd among all-rounders and Rashid Khan is 7th in the ICC’s all-rounders ranking.
The ranking was announced Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi has 301 points.
Rashid Khan also got 253 points.
Wolesi Jirga to summon senior officials, including Saleh, over university attack
Members of the Afghan Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday said they will summon a number of high-ranking officials to appear before them and answer questions over the recent spate of violent attacks in Kabul – specifically the attack on Monday on Kabul University.
According to Fahim Fetrat, a senior advisor to the Wolesi Jirga, members will on Saturday question First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid; Acting Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi and acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Zia Saraj.
Fetrat said on his Facebook page the Wolesi Jirga took the decision to summon officials after ISIS (Daesh) insurgents went on a shooting rampage and gunned down at least 20 students.
Gunmen reportedly wearing in police uniforms, walked into the Law Faculty and embarked on a six-hour siege until special forces eventually killed them.
In a further development, the ministry of interior has confirmed 13 police officers, including the PD3 police chief, have been taken into custody on charges of negligence in ensuring security at Kabul University.
Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz also confirmed this and said the police officers have been referred to court.
