Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report
Afghanistan will transfer seven ‘hardcore’ prisoners to Qatar, officials from the Afghan government and members of the Taliban told Reuters on Thursday.
According to one official, the prisoners would be released soon although government did not want to free them on the grounds that they had killed foreign soldiers, Reuters reported.
The officials told Reuters that “they will be shifted to Doha”.
This comes after weeks of uncertainty around the release of the final 320 controversial prisoners.
The US, Australia and France had all requested some prisoners remain in custody after having killed their nationals.
This week, government resumed its prisoner release program and freed 200 of the remaining 320 prisoners and on Wednesday reports indicated the rest would be freed soon.
The prisoner issue has created a stumbling block in the way of peace talks as the Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 listed prisoners.
In the past two months, President Ashraf Ghani has freed over 5,000 prisoners but held back on 400 initially.
In the past two weeks, however, that number has come down and only 120 prisoners remain in prison.
Meanwhile, all indications now point towards the Afghan peace talks team leaving this week for Doha – where the Taliban has its political office.
Earlier Thursday, Masood Stanekzai, the head of the negotiating team, said on Twitter that talks would start “soon”.
Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that Turkey refused to allow a German military aircraft to fly over its airspace to pick up Armenian soldiers due for deployment to Afghanistan.
Armenia said 120 soldiers were to be picked up and transported to Germany for further training before being deployed to Afghanistan as part of a NATO agreement.
Germany’s Der Spiegel reported that the German Air Force aircraft was on its way to Yerevan in late July when Turkish air traffic controllers unexpectedly refused to give it overflight permission.
As a result, the plane returned to Germany. In mid-August, the soldiers were flown to Germany over Russian airspace.
Anna Naghdalian, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told reporters: “It is condemnable that Turkey now also obstructs NATO-led and UN-led peacekeeping operations based on its anti-Armenian positions.”
The German plane was reportedly not allowed to fly over Turkish territory just days after the outbreak of heavy fighting on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Turkey’s closest regional ally.
Ankara blamed Yerevan for the weeklong hostilities, which left 17 soldiers dead.
Armenia is an active contributor to NATO-led operations in Afghanistan and has had soldiers in the country since 2009 – initially supporting the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and, following the completion of ISAF’s mission, is now supporting the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.
