Connect with us

Featured

Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 3, 2020)

Afghanistan will transfer seven ‘hardcore’ prisoners to Qatar, officials from the Afghan government and members of the Taliban told Reuters on Thursday. 

According to one official, the prisoners would be released soon although government did not want to free them on the grounds that they had killed foreign soldiers, Reuters reported. 

The officials told Reuters that “they will be shifted to Doha”. 

This comes after weeks of uncertainty around the release of the final 320 controversial prisoners. 

The US, Australia and France had all requested some prisoners remain in custody after having killed their nationals. 

This week, government resumed its prisoner release program and freed 200 of the remaining 320 prisoners and on Wednesday reports indicated the rest would be freed soon. 

The prisoner issue has created a stumbling block in the way of peace talks as the Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 listed prisoners. 

In the past two months, President Ashraf Ghani has freed over 5,000 prisoners but held back on 400 initially. 

In the past two weeks, however, that number has come down and only 120 prisoners remain in prison. 

Meanwhile, all indications now point towards the Afghan peace talks team leaving this week for Doha – where the Taliban has its political office. 

Earlier Thursday, Masood Stanekzai, the head of the negotiating team, said on Twitter that talks would start “soon”. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Featured

Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 3, 2020)

Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the Afghan negotiating team, said Thursday that intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban would start “soon”. 

In a Twitter post, Stanekzai said: “The recent resolution of the Consultative Peace Jirga is in fact a roadmap for direct peace talks based on the national interests of the country.

“The negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, on behalf of the people and the government, will soon begin peace talks with the goal of a prosperous, free and united Afghanistan in which the rights of all citizens are protected.”

Stanekzai did not give any details on when talks would start although speculation has been rife this week that a negotiating team would leave Kabul Thursday for Doha, Qatar, for talks with the Taliban. 

This comes after the Afghan government released 200 of the 320 hardcore Taliban prisoners as per the Doha agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban. 

Officials said the prisoner release process would soon be complete and once this was done talks would start. 

On Wednesday, Faraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation, said as soon as the prisoner release process has been completed a team will travel to Doha.

According to Khawzon: “All obstacles ahead of the intra-Afghan talks have been removed. The prisoner swap process will be completed soon. After the completion of the process, the talks will start.”

President Ashraf Ghani also met with the negotiating team in Kabul on Wednesday and emphasized the importance of the task that lay ahead. 

He was joined at the meeting by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

Continue Reading

Featured

UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 3, 2020)

The United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres noted “with concern” the move by the United States to impose sanctions against the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another senior official for their investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. 

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the ICC of “illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction”, announcing sanctions against Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the Head of the Jurisdiction Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko.

The United Nations said on Thursday the court has faced criticism from the US since it was founded in 2004, and along with Russia and China, remains one of a dozen countries that have declined to sign up to its jurisdiction.

 A UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Thursday “we continue to closely follow developments on this matter”.

As the top prosecutor, Bensouda has visited the US frequently to attend key meetings at the UN Security Council and in a statement issued late Wednesday, the ICC said the new measures “are another attempt to interfere with the Court’s judicial and prosecutorial independence and crucial work to address grave crimes of concern to the international community as mandated under the ICC Rome Statute.”

“These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally,” the statement read.

The Court said it would continue to “stand firmly by its personnel and its mission of fighting impunity for the world’s most serious crimes under international law, independently and impartially, in accordance with its mandate.

Meanwhile, O-Gon Kwon, President of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) – the Court’s management oversight and legislative body – strongly rejected what he also described as the “unprecedented” measures against the treaty-based international organization.

“I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families”, he said. 

Calling the ICC an “independent and impartial” court of law that “operates in strict adherence to the provisions of the Rome Statute”, he said he would convene an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau next week, “to consider how to renew our unwavering commitment to the Court”.

Continue Reading

Featured

German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: September 3, 2020)

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that Turkey refused to allow a German military aircraft to fly over its airspace to pick up Armenian soldiers due for deployment to Afghanistan. 

Armenia said 120 soldiers were to be picked up and transported to Germany for further training before being deployed to Afghanistan as part of a NATO agreement. 

Germany’s Der Spiegel reported that the German Air Force aircraft was on its way to Yerevan in late July when Turkish air traffic controllers unexpectedly refused to give it overflight permission. 

As a result, the plane returned to Germany. In mid-August, the soldiers were flown to Germany over Russian airspace.

Anna Naghdalian, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told reporters: “It is condemnable that Turkey now also obstructs NATO-led and UN-led peacekeeping operations based on its anti-Armenian positions.” 

The German plane was reportedly not allowed to fly over Turkish territory just days after the outbreak of heavy fighting on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Turkey’s closest regional ally. 

Ankara blamed Yerevan for the weeklong hostilities, which left 17 soldiers dead.

Armenia is an active contributor to NATO-led operations in Afghanistan and has had soldiers in the country since 2009 – initially supporting the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and, following the completion of ISAF’s mission, is now supporting the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending