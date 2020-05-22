Kabul to impose stricter quarantine measures over Eid days

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2020)

Officials say Kabul will be completely quarantined during the days of Eid-ul-Fiter to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

According to officials, people should stay indoors throughout the Eid and avoid traveling at all.

Aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak, at a cabinet meeting Thursday, President Ashraf Ghani called on the nation to refrain from traveling during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays.

Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqoub Haidari has also said that there would be a severe curfew in Kabul during the holiday for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said that in line with the cabinet decision, this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.

Public Health Deputy Minister Waheed Majrooh, also wants the people not to make visits on Eid days and celebrate the Eid with their families only.

Unfortunately, Afghans do not comply with the curfew and do not take the threat of the pandemic seriously.

Health officials also say that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.

On the other hand, President Ghani has approved a plan by the governor of Kabul to ease restrictions on business and travel after Eid holidays.

It is to be mentioned that the number of COVID19 infections in Afghanistan has nearly reached 9000 (8,676 to 21 May), with 193 deaths and 938 recoveries.