Kabul to Decide on Participation of Doha Talks after Consultations: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday said that the Afghan government has received an invitation for attending the second round of meeting between Afghan politicians and the Taliban in Qatar, insisting that they will make a final call in this regard after consultations in Kabul.

The second round of intra-Afghan dialogue will be held in mid-April in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The meeting is expected to open the door for inclusive peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Kabul has been invited for the talks but has not yet come up with a delegation for the meeting.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to meet the Afghan government leaders and politicians in Kabul and discuss over the formation of negotiation team for talks with the Taliban in Doha.

Chief Executive Abdullah said that if the decision has been taken to participate in the meetings, it should be based on consultations in the country.

It comes as the government leaders have already engaged in consultations with permanent political figures in Kabul to reach into a consensus on peace talks with the Taliban.

Abdullah said that efforts are underway to have a unified stance in the peace process and that the consultations will continue in this regard.

Some members of the Afghan delegation who previously held talks with the Taliban in Moscow, in Feb. this year said that the Afghan government will be part of the delegation attending the Doha meeting, but not as the main side of the talks.

Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, a political commentator who had been part of the Afghan delegation which held talks with the Taliban in Moscow, said before the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations, the U.S. and the Taliban representatives are expected to hold their sixth round of talks in Doha.

“If this round of U.S-Taliban talks yields positive outcome, then the result of the second intra-Afghan dialogue will also be positive,” he said.