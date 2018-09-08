Kabul to be Divided into Four Security Zones

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2018 6:19 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered Kabul’s division into four zones, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Ghani in a new scheme instructed the Kabul Garrison to work along with the Police, army and national security to provide the security of Kabul.

“The west of Kabul will be changed into the security Green Zone,” President said.

Based on the new scheme, Afghan security forces will implement their security plans as the Green Zones in Wazir Akbar Khan, Shirpoor and Shash Darak areas.

However, analysts are said to believe that President Ghani’s security scheme for providing the security of the capital has been failed and could not prevent the deadly attacks in the city.

“The government’s security scheme is more thoughtful than to be professional,” one of the Afghan analysts asserted.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) expresses ignorance over the security scheme that Kabul will be divided into four zones.

“The new scheme was announced by President Ghani but the we do not have the details yet,” Najib Danish, MoI spokesman added.

This comes as the repeated terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan have spread a wave of fear among the people.

In the latest attack, at least 26 civilians, including several sportsmen and two journalists, were killed and 95 others wounded after a suicide bomb blast targeted a sports gym in Dasht-i-Barchi neighborhood western of Kabul on Wednesday evening.

President Ghani, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and journalist associations have condemned the deadly attack.