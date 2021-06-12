Connect with us

COVID-19

Kabul takes delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)

A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Kabul amid a surge in infections, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Chinese government has donated 700,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Afghanistan.

The much-needed vaccines come as the country has been hit by a third wave of the virus, which has raised concerns among officials.

Addressing a ceremony marking the arrival of the vaccines, President Ashraf Ghani stated “vaccines are a gift of life, and we thank China for its assistance.”

Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, meanwhile, assured Ghani of China’s further support to Afghanistan to fight the pandemic.

Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.

The MoPH stated that 280,000 members of Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers, and 560,000 civilians have been vaccinated so far.

COVID-19

US embassy suspends all visa application process due to COVID

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)

In response to the “intense third wave of COVID-19 cases throughout the country” the US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all visa application operations effective June 13 (Sunday), the embassy said in a statement Friday.

According to the statement, everyone “scheduled for appointments in the coming days will be contacted directly to reschedule as soon as visa operations resume.

The embassy stated that applicants do not need to contact the Embassy to reschedule and should not come to the Embassy.

“We acknowledge and regret the inconvenience to applicants as we seek to protect the health of our staff and applicants to ensure we can fully support visa and other consular services going forward,” the statement read.

The embassy also stated that the United States stands in solidarity with the Afghan government and the Ministry of Public Health as they work to take action to contain the spread of the virus and care for those who fall ill.

“We are saddened to hear of the deaths of esteemed and much valued Afghans who have passed away from COVID recently. We also grieve the passing of one of our own Embassy colleagues,” read their statement.

The embassy added that the United States government will continue to support efforts to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and that in the past year, USAID has provided more than $39 million to directly to help Afghanistan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, expedited $90 million in other COVID-related development assistance through the World Bank, and reoriented other US assistance to support Afghan efforts to deal with the pandemic’s consequences.

“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance to address the pressing needs of an estimated 18 million Afghans who are suffering due to COVID-19, hunger, and displacement, bringing total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan to nearly $3.9 billion since 2002,” read the statement.

COVID-19

Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)

A number of Kabul residents told Ariana News on Wednesday that some private hospitals are turning patients with COVID-19 away due to a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

According to the residents, the price of an oxygen cylinder has also recently increased from 600 AFN to 3,000 AFN in Kabul.

Oxygen production companies meanwhile say that power outages in Kabul have slowed the production of oxygen since Tuesday night.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) confirmed that electricity for Kabul and some other provinces have been cut after unknown men blew up a power pylon in the Shinwari area in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province on Tuesday evening.

Taliban denied responsibility for the pylon blast.

This comes after The ministry of public health on Wednesday announced that in the last 24 hours at least 1,118 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

According to the ministry, at least 27 people died and 222 others recovered.

At the moment the current total number of infected people is 75,144 and the total deaths are 3,034.

COVID-19

Health ministry reports 25 COVID deaths amid surge in new infections

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Sunday that 25 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a surge in new infections in the country.

According to the Ministry’s tally, 929 new cases have been registered in the same period.

This comes after the MoPH warned this week that the third wave of COVID-19 was expected to peak in the next few days.

The Ministry also warned that the situation is serious and called on people to adhere to health protocols and to wear masks.

Wahid Majroh, Public Health Minister, stated: “The situation is getting out of control. People are ignoring the virus; from now on people should seriously wear a mask.”

As a result of the surge in new infections, all education centers including schools and universities were closed this week in 16 provinces including Kabul.

The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed until further notice in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.

