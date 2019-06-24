Kabul – Sharjah Air Corridor Inaugurated

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

The Officials inaugurated Kabul – Sharjah air corridor on Monday, Afghan officials said.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the first flight carried two tons of fresh apricots to the Sharjah City of the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made today by Ajmal Ahmadi, the Afghan minister of industry and commerce and economic advisor to President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghanistan launched its National Air Corridor Program to grow its economy and create employment opportunities.

In 2017, the Afghan government launched the “Afghanistan-India Air Corridor” to facilitate trade between Kabul and New Delhi via air freight.

Following that the Afghan government expanded it to several other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Kazakhstan, China, and UAE.