Kabul Sends A Delegation to Islamabad After Kunar Airstrikes

The Afghan government in reaction to Pakistani military’s airstrikes on Kunar province has sent a delegation to Islamabad to address the issue with Pakistani officials.

“The delegation of defense ministry will address the issue in Pakistan and will react strongly in regard,” said the Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish.”

He said the Afghan border security forces were determined to defend its soil and capable of giving perfect response to Pakistani air forces’ latest violation.

This comes after the Pakistani planes have conducted airstrikes along the Durand Line in Dangam district of eastern Kunar province.

The latest violation by the Pakistani air forces has taken place amid ongoing artillery shelling.

Condemning the airstrikes in Kunar, the Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Pakistani fighter planes dropped four bombs in Shahidan Saro area of Dangam district late on Wednesday.

“[the government] deems it an obvious violation of the Afghan Air Space and a serious offence against the National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Afghanistan, ” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the airstrike has caused “huge financial damages” to the residents of the area.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan warns that continuing such violations of international norms and that of good neighborliness will have further consequences on the relations between the two countries,” the statement said.