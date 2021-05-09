Latest News
Kabul school blasts death toll rises to 53: MoI
The death toll from a series of blasts outside a school in PD13 capital Kabul rose to 53, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.
According to the reports, at least three blasts happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada high school in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the ministry added.
The Ministry of Interior says three blasts happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada school in Kabul on Saturday, a car bomb attack and two IED blasts that were planted in the area.
The blasts started with a car bomb explosion and was followed by two rocket attacks, according to sources.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Officials said that the incident happened when students were leaving home.
Taliban in a statement condemned the attacks.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoting Afghan officials reported that the death toll number rises to at least 55 people and wounded over 150, mostly female students.
A senior security official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school, and many were badly wounded in hospital.
President Ghani also condemned the attack yesterday.
Latest News
Deadly bombing near Kabul girls school sparks international outcry
Saturday’s bombing near a girls school in Kabul city has sparked outrage among the international community, including the US, the UK, Germany and the United Nations, who have all condemned the incident in the strongest terms.
In a statement issued by the US State Department, Washington called the attack “barbarous” and called for the immediate end to violence.
Early Sunday, reports indicated that the death toll had risen to 58 with over 150 people wounded.
The incident happened on Saturday evening when a car bomb was detonated close to the school. Among the victims are many students, including girls.
In their statement, the US said: “The United States condemns the barbarous attack near a girls’ school in Kabul, Afghanistan.”
The State Department also said that the US will continue to support and partner with people of Afghanistan.
“We will continue to support and partner with the people of Afghanistan, who are determined to see to it that the gains of the past two decades aren’t erased.”
According to the Afghan Ministry of Interior, three explosions took place close to the school. The first was a car bomb followed by two IEDs.
No group or individual have so far claimed responsibility for the explosions but the Taliban denied involvement in the attack in a tweet posted shortly after the incident.
However, President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the Taliban for the attack.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also strongly condemned the “horrific attack”.
He said those responsible for “this heinous crime” must be held accountable.
Guterres also underlined the urgency of ending the violence in Afghanistan and achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Alison Blake, the UK’s Ambassador to Kabul also condemned the attack and said: “Children must never be the target of violence.”
“Our sympathies and deepest condolences to the families and all affected by this atrocious attack on schoolchildren in Kabul.
“Words are not enough. Those responsible must be brought to justice and held to account,” she said.
The German Embassy in Kabul also issued a statement and said: “We condemn yesterday’s horrific attack on Sayed-ul-Shuhada girls high school. Killing children is an assault on the future of Afghanistan.
“Our thoughts are with victims of this despicable act and their families. Our deepest condolences to families and friends of the murdered students.”
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore also issued a statement and said violence around schools is not acceptable.
“Schools should be a place of peace and a place where children can play, learn and socialize with a sense of security and safety,” she said.
“Children should never and under no circumstances be the target of violence.
“UNICEF urges the warring parties to abide by international human rights and humanitarian law and to ensure the safety and security of all children,” Fore said.
A senior security official meanwhile told Reuters on Sunday on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school, and many were badly wounded in hospital.
Latest News
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Latest News
30 killed in three back-to-back explosions at Kabul school
Three consecutive explosions targeted students at a public school in PD13, in Dasht-e-Barchi, in Kabul city on Saturday evening killing at least 30 people.
According to the sources, an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in front of the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School at around 4:30 pm. This explosion was followed by two suicide bombings while frantic students were running from the school compound immediately after the first explosion.
The Interior Ministry stated that at least 30 people – including students – were killed and 52 others wounded in the explosions.
Sources, meanwhile, stated that as many as 40 people have been killed and around 100 others injured in the incident.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban issued a statement soon after the explosion and denied any involvement in the attack.
The group said: “We condemn blasts in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that were carried out against civilians; unfortunately, the blasts left too many casualties.”
The Taliban blamed the terrorist group Daesh (IS-K) for the attack.
Meanwhile, the attack has been widely condemned by the Afghan leaders and the international community.
The UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed “its deep revulsion at today’s blasts in Dasht-i-Barchi Kabul. An atrocity. Many civilians were killed and injured. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victim’s families and we wish a speedy recovery to those hurt.”
The European Union in Afghanistan also condemned today’s explosion stating “the horrendous attack in Dasht-i Barchi area in Kabul, is a despicable act of terrorism. Targeting primarily students in a girls’ school makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan.”
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the bombing in Kabul, said it was a “barbaric act”. He said the Taliban have shown they are not only reluctant to resolve the current crisis peacefully and fundamentally. He said: “They sabotage peace.”
Deadly bombing near Kabul girls school sparks international outcry
Kabul school blasts death toll rises to 53: MoI
Japan’s anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmers
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Afghan conflicts and peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban carry out strategic attacks close to three key cities
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani outlines Afghanistan’s path to peace
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of Afghans flee their homes as fighting erupts
-
COVID-195 days ago
India suspends IPL as COVID cases cross 20 million