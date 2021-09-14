Business
Kabul restaurants hope for better business
Although many businesses are struggling in Afghanistan amid fears that the economy could collapse, some small restaurant owners are hopeful that business will soon improve, Reuters reported.
The power shift in Afghanistan has affected many aspects of local life.
In the first few days after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, the impact was considerable in the country’s capital city Kabul, which was famous for restaurants serving local and international cuisines.
“We used to sell 60 to 70 kilos of meat per day. Now, that has dropped to 30 to 40 kilograms. We’ve lost half our business. Whenever we ask someone, they don’t have money – their money is stuck in the banks. There was no business in the first days of the new regime, but now it’s a bit better,” said Ajmal Khan, manager of Shinwari Restaurant.
According to the report the quality and prices of food in restaurants have been minimally impacted. Customers are satisfied with the services, however, the overall economic situation and uncertainties do not allow many to dine out.
“There is no change in the prices. Prices are the same, and so are the services. Everything is the same as before; only the bazaar has slowed down. Hopefully it gets better. Yes, I don’t come frequently now because most of the people have no steady source of income, so they can’t eat out and enjoy the company of family and friends,” said Abdul Rashid, a diner.
Government officials, bank employees and NGO workers were the main customers at restaurants. Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, many of them have stopped going to their offices. Still, restaurant owners are hopeful that the situation will get back to normal once people get back to their jobs, and banks start normal operations again, Reuters reported.
“We still have 30 percent of our customers. In front of our restaurant, there are banks, offices and directorates. Their employees don’t come here anymore. They are either at home or have left the country,” said Abdullah, a restaurant owner.
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
Balkh’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said Sunday that imports of fuel and gas through Hairatan and Aqina ports have resumed.
This comes amid complaints by motorists and residents in Balkh of rising fuel and gas prices.
One Balkh taxi driver said that due to the high price of fuel and gas he has not been able to turn a profit in recent weeks.
Motorists called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to monitor the situation and get suppliers to drop their prices.
Balkh residents said they pay 61 AFN per liter for fuel and 70 AFN per kilogram for gas.
Balkh’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that limitations on US Dollar trading have resulted in the spike in prices.
Seventy percent of Afghanistan’s fuel and gas is imported through three northern border crossings but stopped for a few weeks due to a shortage of foreign currency.
U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets: Reuters
The Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover, despite pressure from humanitarian groups and others who say the cost may be the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas here, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban here to respect women’s rights and the rule of law.
Any unfreezing of these assets may be months away, financial experts said.
Officials from the U.S. State Department, U.S. Treasury, White House National Security Council and other agencies have been in regular discussions about Afghanistan’s finances since the Taliban took over in mid-August, ahead of what the United Nations and others see as a looming humanitarian crisis.
Any decision to release the funds would likely involve top U.S. officials from several departments but will ultimately be up to President Joe Biden, the experts said.
Food and fuel prices are soaring across Afghanistan, amid a shortage of cash triggered by a halt in foreign aid, a halt in dollar shipments and a drought.
The U.S. Treasury this week said it had granted a license here authorizing the U.S. government and its partners to continue to facilitate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. It also gave Western Union, the world’s largest money transfer firm, and other financial institutions a green light to resume processing here personal remittances to Afghanistan from migrants overseas.
The Treasury Department is not easing sanctions on the Taliban or loosening restrictions on their access to the global financial system, a spokesperson told Reuters.
“The United States government has been in touch with humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, both regarding security conditions on the ground and about their ability to continue their humanitarian work,” the spokesperson said.
“As we maintain our commitment to the Afghan people, we have not reduced sanctions pressure on Taliban leaders or the significant restrictions on their access to the international financial system.”
Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor in Maryland and long-time member of the Afghan central bank’s board, a senior Russian official and humanitarian groups are among those urging the U.S. Treasury to also unfreeze the Afghan assets, saying that lives are at stake.
“The gravity of the situation is so immense. Every day that passes is going to result in more suffering and more exodus of people,” Mehrabi said.
The International Monetary Fund has also blocked the Taliban from accessing some $440 million in new emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, issued by the global lender last month.
Adnan Mazarei, former deputy director of the IMF and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the United States could not legally release the Afghan assets until there was an internationally recognized government, and that could take many months to occur. The IMF could not act until its board voted, once a government was recognized.
He said a central bank’s reserves are typically not touched except as a last resort. Even Iran, struggling under intense international sanctions, has not used its IMF emergency reserves, he said.
Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury Department official now with the Atlantic Council, said a release of the Afghan assets would not solve Afghanistan’s considerable problems.
“Just releasing those funds doesn’t stabilize the Afghan economy, or do anything like that. What it does is give the Taliban access” to billions of dollars, he said. “I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of appetite in the U.S. to do that, nor should there be.”
Western Union, MoneyGram resume services to Afghanistan
Western Union Co and MoneyGram International Inc resumed money-transfer services to Afghanistan on Thursday, moves in line with a U.S. push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban’s takeover, Reuters reported.
According to the report pair suspended services in Afghanistan more than two weeks ago after the Islamist militia captured Kabul at lightning speed.
But an easing of security concerns following the completion of the Taliban’s conquest of the country opened the way for the reopening this week of banks, which the money-transfer firms rely on to dispense and collect funds.
Jean Claude Farah, Western Union’s president in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Reuters the reopening of banks, plus a push by the United States to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, had given the American company confidence to resume services on Thursday.
“Much of our business involving Afghanistan is low-value family and support remittances that support basic needs of the people there, so that’s the grounding that we have and why we want to reopen our business,” Farah said.
“We’ve engaged with the U.S. government, which has conveyed that allowing humanitarian activities, including remittances, to continue are consistent with U.S. policy.”
The flow of funds from migrant workers overseas is a key lifeline for many Afghans and has helped the economy of one of the world’s poorest nations weather years of violence and instability. The United Nations says about half of the population requires aid amid the second drought in four years, Reuters reported.
In a statement, MoneyGram said following guidance from the U.S. government, it was resuming its services in coordination with its partners in the country and the Afghanistan Banks Association.
“We recognize that remittances play a pivotal role in the livelihood and daily needs of the Afghan people,” MoneyGram said.
According to Reuters yet U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is committed to allowing humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan.
“We are continuing to engage with the U.S. government and others to understand their policies and what type of longer term regulatory framework will be put in place as it relates to the Taliban,” Western Union’s Farah said.
Remittances to Afghanistan reached $789 million in 2020, around 4% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the World Bank estimated, down from $829 million in 2019.
Such flows have historically played an important role in supporting financial stability. Along with international grants and resilient exports, remittances helped Afghanistan’s current account surplus reach 14.2% of GDP in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said in June.
In recent days, Afghanistan’s central bank has provided funds of hundreds of thousands of dollars to each bank that requested liquidity, a senior banker told Reuters. But the financial system and economy could be in peril unless the Taliban can access the central bank’s roughly $10 billion in assets, which are mostly outside of the country.
Farah said Western Union had been assured by the banks it partners with in Afghanistan that they had sufficient cash to pay receivers of remittances.
“Some of them have indicated at some locations that they have good liquidity in afghani and at least some liquidity in U.S. dollars as well, we allow payouts in both, to resume remittances,” he added.
Before it shut down services on Aug. 16, around 45% of each transaction sent via Western Union to Afghanistan was $200 or less, he said.
Western Union said on Thursday that payouts of any funds sent to Afghanistan were available in select locations. Outbound services, money sent from there to other countries, remained suspended, it added.
