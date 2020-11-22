Latest News
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
Two magnetic IED explosions rattled Kabul early Sunday after the blasts rang out in different parts of the city.
The first magnetic IED detonated against a civilian car in PD11 Hese Awal-e-Khairkhana area.
One person was wounded, police confirmed.
But eyewitnesses said that four people were wounded in the blast and one was in critical condition.
The second magnetic IED was detonated against an army vehicle on the airport road in Kabul’s PD10.
Kabul police confirmed the blast but said there was no casualties.
So far no group had claimed responsibility for the explosions.
This comes after 23 rockets were fired off in Kabul city on Saturday leaving at least eight died and 31 others wounded.
Latest News
Mike Pompeo meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban negotiators in Doha
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with negotiators from both the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, the capital of Qatar Saturday.
It comes as the negotiations between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban started in September, but the two sides yet to reach a consensus over a framework to move the talks forward.
Peace talks team member Abdul Hafiz Mansoor told Ariana News that US Secretary met with the Afghan delegates to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Mansoor did not provide details about this meeting.
Meanwhile, the Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem stated in a tweet that Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban’s delegation led by the group’s head of political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
“During the meeting, the importance of the agreement signed between the two sides and commitment to it were discussed. Likewise, the removal from Blacklist, the liberation of remaining prisoners, and the topics related to Intra-Afghan negotiations were talked about,” Naeem tweeted.
This comes as the US wants to speed up the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said earlier this week it plans to reduce troop levels from about 4,500 to 2,500 by January.
Latest News
Ten nominee ministers secure votes of confidence
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Saturday voted in favor of 10 nominated ministers, including those for defense, interior, and foreign affairs.
Haneef Atmar secured 197 votes of confidence for the position of the foreign minister; Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal got 205 votes as finance minister; Asadullah Khalid with 206 votes as defense minister and Massoud Andarabi, with 214 votes as interior minister.
Voting was done during a general session of the Wolesi Jirga.
In addition to Atmar, Arghandiwal, Khalid, and Andarabi, other nominees were Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj, with 190 votes, as minister of labor and social affairs; Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, with 213 votes as minister of industry and commerce; Mohammad Qasim Halimi, with 148 votes, as minister of Hajj and religious affairs; Fazl Ahmad Manawi, with 220 votes, as minister of justice; Abbas Basir, with 197 votes, as minister of higher education and Masooma Khawari, with 154 votes as minister of telecommunication and information technology.
Members of the house said that Saturday’s session proves there is no tribal discrimination in the house as a number of new ministers are from minority groups.
Featured
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
By Saturday afternoon a clear picture emerged of the scale of the rocket attack on Kabul earlier in the day, with the ministry of interior confirming a total of 23 rockets were fired off in the city.
The attack started at around 8:40 am, said the spokesman for the ministry, Tariq Arian adding that eight people were killed and at least 31 wounded.
He said they were fired from two separate locations, one in PD17, in Tahia Maskan area, and the other between the intersection of Gol-e-Sorkh and Market intersection of PD4.
Two Suzuki-type vehicles were used.
In total, six police districts were targeted, including Police Districts (PD) 2; 9; 10; 11; 15 and 16.
A number of these districts form part of the heart of Kabul city, including PD2, PD9 and PD10 – the diplomatic zone.
Arian said five rockets landed in PD2, leaving one person dead and 10 wounded.
PD11 was hit by four rockets, which resulted in the death of three people. Twelve others were wounded.
In PD16, one rocket exploded, killing one person and wounding four others.
PD10, where the bulk of the foreign embassies and government ministries are located, was the hardest hit. Seven rockets landed in this area. Initial reports indicate at least three people were killed in PD10 and three others wounded.
Three rockets also landed in PD15 but no casualties were reported while one rocket landed in PD9, wounding two people.
Arian said these details were only preliminary results and that the figures might change.
