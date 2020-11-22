Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)

Two magnetic IED explosions rattled Kabul early Sunday after the blasts rang out in different parts of the city.

The first magnetic IED detonated against a civilian car in PD11 Hese Awal-e-Khairkhana area.

One person was wounded, police confirmed.

But eyewitnesses said that four people were wounded in the blast and one was in critical condition.

The second magnetic IED was detonated against an army vehicle on the airport road in Kabul’s PD10.

Kabul police confirmed the blast but said there was no casualties.

So far no group had claimed responsibility for the explosions.

This comes after 23 rockets were fired off in Kabul city on Saturday leaving at least eight died and 31 others wounded.