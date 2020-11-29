Kabul residents face another winter with limited power

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)

Officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power distribution company, said on Sunday that Afghanistan will face a lack of electricity because the project to transfer 500 Megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan has not yet been completed.

According to officials they have however resolved the lack of electricity in industrial parks.

“We demand 760 megawatts at this important time. We offered 450 megawatts of electricity last year, in the current year our offer increased to 480 megawatt,” said Salim Salimi, deputy head of the DABS.

However, officials acknowledged that no basic work has been done in the past 20 years regarding electricity.

On the other hand, officials of the Chamber of Mines and Industries say that they don’t have permanent electricity in the industrial parks.

“The industrial parks need 200 megawatts of electricity, they have provided only 10 feeders to the industrial park. Craftsmen can’t work without electricity in any corner of the world,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the chamber.

“We don’t have regular power in the industrial park yet. If we had power for 12 hours, why we complain?” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, head of the association of steel factories.

This comes ahead of winter – when Kabul residents struggle to cope due to freezing temperatures and limited power.