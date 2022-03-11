Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2022)

Residents and motorists of Kabul city have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to control the rising cost of food and fuel.

Kabul residents said the sharp increase in prices has created enormous problems for city residents.

“We don’t have the ability to buy necessary materials. We urge IEA to solve the problem soon,” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.

“We can’t cope with such prices during [times of] unemployment. Our situation is bad. We have no jobs, and prices have increased,” said Mohamad Shakar, another Kabul resident.

Meanwhile, businessmen said that the volume of fuel being imported into Afghanistan has dropped significantly in recent months and that the high price of oil on the foreign market has resulted in an increase in local prices.

One liter of petrol currently sells for 79 Afghanis (AFN), one liter of diesel for 82 AFN and one kilo of gas goes for 90 AFN in Kabul bazars. (1 US dollar = 87 AFN)

“We buy oil at high prices and we are forced to sell it high. It is not only affecting Afghanistan, the whole world [is affected],” said Hasibullah, fuel importer.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the Ukraine crisis is the main reason for the escalating price of fuel.

“We import oil from Turkmenistan, their prices are not stable, however, the Russian prices are stable. Some people misuse opportunities,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of ACCI.

Economic analysts agree that the Ukraine crisis is affecting the price of oil but still called on the IEA to control prices.

“The management of the crisis is possible. Islamic Emirate should take care of it, in order to prevent the problem from getting worse,” said Kamaludin Kakar, an economic analyst.

Ariana News reporter tried to reach the Ministry of Commerce and Industry but was not able to get comment despite repeated attempts.