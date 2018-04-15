Kabul Residents Call on Taliban to Stop Destroying Pylons

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2018 7:30 pm)

A number of Kabul residents on Sunday criticized the Taliban insurgent group for continuously destroying electricity pylons in Baghlan province.

They urged the militant group to stop destroying the pylons because it is “only leaving poor people” in the dark and damage their small businesses.

“The governmental institutions are having power generators, only the public is suffering,” Ramin, a resident of the capital Kabul said.

“Only ordinary people and especially residents of Kabul are experiencing this problem,” Sayed Ghafoor, another resident added.

People also criticize Afghanistan’s national power utility company for lack of a contingency plan.

“If the Kajaki dam was build and fundamental projects were implemented, we had no problem and there was no need to export electricity,” Kabul resident Hekmatullah said.

In addition, the industrialists express their concerns for experiencing economic loss to their business due to the continued blackouts.

“Those goods which needs to be kept in the refrigerator are getting spoiled,” Ali Wahaj, a shopkeeper said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Spokesman Najib Danish asked people to cooperate with police.

“We have to cooperate with each other. We must not allow vicious individuals to destroy pylons and infrastructural projects of the people of Afghanistan,” Danish said.

At the same time, Wahidullah Tawhidi Spokesman to the power utility company told Ariana News that the company is making its efforts to solve the issue permanently.

“Right now, our colleagues are discussing the issue with tribal elders in the area to find a permanent solution to the problem through holding a Jirga,” Tawhidi said.

This is the second time in a month that Taliban insurgents have damaged pylons in northern Baghlan province, leaving Kabul and some other provinces in dark.