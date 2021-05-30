Latest News
Kabul ready to purchase arms and equipment from Moscow
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad said Kabul is ready to purchase weapons from Moscow.
In an interview with Russia’sTASS news agency, Jawad said: “We are hoping that Russia will consider repairing the existing Russian equipment, especially helicopters.”
He also said security forces cadets – particularly those from the Ministry of Interior “are getting training here,” in Russia.
Tass reported that Jawad also said he hoped that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers.
In addition, Jawad told TASS that Afghanistan is ready to consider the possible purchase or production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
“If they tell us that they will give it to us, we will find a way, either purchasing it or whatever way is possible,” he said.
Jawad said it has been five months since Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov’s statement on a possible handover of a batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Afghanistan, but that there has been no progress.
“We asked the government [of Russia], but we did not see any movement on this,” he told TASS.
“We are worried about a second or third wave like in India and other places, we know that the Sputnik vaccine is very effective, so if they provide it to us, we will take it,” he said.
Latest News
Hekmatyar claims govt has yet to implement key decisions around peace process
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hiz-e-Islami, said Sunday that the Afghan government has failed to form a single and decisive authority for peace.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Hekmatyar stated that important issues over a unified plan for the Istanbul peace conference were agreed upon during a trilateral meeting with President Ashraf Ghani and former President Hamid Karzai.
According to him, all sides had agreed on the creation of a transitional government, and High Government Council, the release of all Hizb-e-Islami and Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a ceasefire, and elections but Ghani, however, has not “implemented any of these agreements.”
“I returned full-handed from this meeting. Although the President did not have a positive view on the Istanbul summit, he wanted the summit to be held in Kabul,” Hekmatyar said.
Emphasizing the importance of the creation of the High Government Council, Hekmatyar stated that the organization will consist of eight factions including the Taliban, which should be engaged in war and peace issues in Afghanistan.
He stated: “The High Council consists of the leaders of the seven effective parties in the war and peace of Afghanistan, and it must be the highest authority on the peace process of Afghanistan. The president should represent the government.”
The Presidential Palace, however, has not commented on the agreement.
Fatima Murchal, a Deputy Spokesperson for the Presidential Palace, stated that Ghani’s meetings with Karzai and Hekmatyar were aimed at strengthening internal consensus over the Afghan peace process.
Latest News
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
Business
Chinese consortium meets with Ghani over $400 million power project
A group of Chinese investors met with President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday to discuss the possibility of establishing a coal-fired power plant in the country.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement the group plans to invest $400 million in the energy-generating project.
The plan is for the coal power plant to generate 300 megawatts of electricity.
“In the meeting, President Ghani articulated potentials of natural resources as well as investment opportunities in the energy sector in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The statement noted that Ghani has instructed the Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit to assess the plan “in coordination with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to facilitate investment opportunities for the group and to share the outcome with the Office of the President.”
Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), approximately 35% of Afghanistan’s population has access to electricity.
Currently, Afghanistan generates about 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity from several hydroelectric plants as well as using fossil fuel and solar panels.
However, more than 670 MW more is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
