Kabul Rally Ends after Ghani Spoke with Protesters

Hundreds of people took over the streets of Kabul on Sunday night to protest over the government’s inability to stop a string of recent attacks in Ghazni and Uruzgan provinces.

The protesters marched through the night from the western parts of Kabul City and gathered outside the presidential palace. They asked the government to ensure the security of the provinces.

The demonstration comes after the Taliban attacks in Uruzgan Khas, Malistan and Jaghori districts in central Uruzgan and Ghazni provinces where dozens of civilians and the security forces were killed in space of two weeks.

“We want justice. The government should deploy additional troops to defend the Taliban attacks,” said Rohullah Amin, a protester.

The protesters ended their rally after President Ghani in a phone call assured them of aerial operation in the regions being led by Army Chief of Staff Mohammad Sharif Yaftati.

“We are going to Malistan, Jaghori and Uruzgan Khas districts,” Kabul Garrison Commander Murad Ali Murad told the protesters. He said bad weather has been the reason behind the delay in deploying troops to the districts.

Earlier in the day, a suicide blast also took place near the demonstration which left at least six people killed and 20 others wounded.