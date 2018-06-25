Kabul Police Say It Register about 15 Criminal Incidents Daily

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2018 5:22 pm)

Police say the increase of population in Kabul and lack of employment opportunities as well as repatriation of Afghan refugees to the country have risen the level of criminal incidents in the capital.

Since last few months, the criminal incidents including abduction, robberies, and assassination have been increased in Kabul City.

Earlier this month, Kabul Police Department said it has arrested over 80 individuals suspected of murder and car robbery during the month of Ramadan, insisted that efforts were underway to reduce the criminal incidents in the city.

Confirming the issue, Kabul Police Chief’s Spokesman, Hashmatullah Stanekzai on Monday (June 25) said that they were registering about 15 criminal cases per day in the city, stressing that most of the incidents were related to personal enmities.

Some Kabul residents, however, doubting the action of police against the criminals, saying if the police don’t give hands to the criminals, the security situation in the city is likely to get improved.

Following the matter, the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said that they have suspended eight security personnel including the head of Kabul’s Police District 3 over negligence in their duty and poor performance, adding that the individuals have been referred to the Attorney General Office.

This comes as earlier, the Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak had said that some government officials were involved in criminal acts. Speaking to parliament members he had said that some senior government officials carrying suicide bombers to Kabul using black- tinted cars.