The Kabul Police rescued an Afghan air force pilot and detained two kidnappers on charges of the kidnapping in PD^10, Kabul.

The detainees were trying to kidnap the pilot on Tuesday night in PD^3, however they couldn’t succeed and escaped.

They were then arrested by the police in PD^10.

Also, a Hammer vehicle, an AK47, three magazines, and some alcoholic drinks were found with them and have been taken in custody by the police.